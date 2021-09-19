Trying to be different and the same at once

If ever a TV show felt like it came out of a focus group, it’s CBS’s latest “NCIS” spinoff.

That’s not inherently a bad thing, but when you look at “NCIS: Hawaii” (Monday, 10 EDT/PDT, ★★½ out of four), it’s hard not to think someone down at ViacomCBS corporate headquarters thought, “Hey! What if we combined ‘NCIS’ and ‘Hawaii Five-0’!”

It could be possible. The latest series in the mega-popular “NCIS” franchise, which includes the original, “LA” and the recently canceled “New Orleans,” recycles familiar parts of the Naval investigative formula against the starkly gorgeous backdrop of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Although the one major change here is that instead of a Mark Harmon-type baby boomer hunk at the center like in the original and “New Orleans” (or a Chris O’Donnell-type Gen X hunk, like in “LA”), “Hawaii” is anchored by Vanessa Lachey, a younger woman of color. The ensemble cast also features LGBTQ characters.

It’s a modicum of a new direction for “NCIS,” one that might alienate some fans but also bring new ones to the franchise that has a reputation for being enjoyed by very old (and old-fashioned) viewers. But overall, “Hawaii” doesn’t change much about the core structure of “NCIS,” in which agents investigate crimes involving members of the U.S. Navy, this time in Hawaii. The first episode of the new series had all the trappings of a typical “NCIS” affair: Dramatic crime, joking NCIS agents, connections to international espionage, patriotism, an action set-piece and a predictable ending.

As an extension of the popular procedural, “Hawaii” is a perfectly serviceable series. Lachey plays the leader of our new group, Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, a soccer mom and a tough-as-nails agent. Kai (Alex Tarrant), an American native Hawaiian, reluctantly returns home to care for his father; Lucy (Yasmine al-Bustami), a rule-breaker who deals with romance problems; and Ernie (Jason Antoon), second-in-command. Also occasionally involved is CIA agent Kate (Tori Anderson), a sometimes foe of her NCIS colleagues.

The first episode finds the team investigating a suspicious crash of a Navy pilot flying a top-secret jet. Jane and her team believe it was an accident. However, the Navy claims it is an accident.

It’s very boring, but entertaining in the same manner as the simple mysteries of other series. What sets “Hawaii” apart is its setting and its cast. Most of the actors are appealing in their own way, although Lachey is not quite strong enough of a performer to anchor the show, lamely line-reading her way through most of the episode. Kai, who has a history and a connection with Hawaii that is unique to her character, is the one with the greatest potential. Stories set on the islands have come under fire for neglecting the culture of the islanders and elevating white tourists’ experience. This “NCIS” spinoff isn’t about to start any kind of revolution in how Hollywood treats Hawaii, but it seems to be doing slightly more than just paying lip service to native Hawaiians.

It seems like “Hawaii” is trying to hit a sweet spot between the old and new (leaning about 85% toward the old). It may work commercially for CBS. Although the series’ creative potential is great, it has all the same tired pitfalls that its predecessors. The series offers little surprise. Some people see that as a good thing, and not a problem. After so many years, one has to wonder how many times we can see the same story again and again. How many locales can “NCIS” find a team of agents?

As broadcast TV faces increasing competition from streamers and the industry continues to change, we might find that even “NCIS” has a shelf life.

