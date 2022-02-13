Try Keeping Up With All the Past Kardashian-Jenner Fashion Week Looks

A fashion-forward family.

Over the years, the Kardashian-Jenners have practically become synonymous with fashion week.

Kim Kardashian is a permanent front-row fixture; Kendall Jenner went from making a few catwalk cameos to regularly modeling runways in New York, London, Milan and Paris; Kourtney Kardashian is consistently lauded for her cutting-edge street style; and Kris Jenner manages to be everywhere at once, whether she’s supporting her daughters or making the rounds at shows and after-parties.

Of course, there’s no forgetting one of the most stylish Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars ever: North West, who’s been attending fashion shows—including those hosted by her very own father, Kanye “Ye” West—since she could walk. Remember the family’s fur-filled appearance at Yeezy Season 3? Iconic.

The affair is just one of the many fashion week events the KUWTK stars have attended over the years, and in honor of New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 being in full swing, we’re looking back at some of their best looks of all time.