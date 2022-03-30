Trump’s Truth Social App Plummets in Traffic, Sees 93% Drop in Signups Since Launch Week (Exclusive)

By Tom O'Brien
Sensor Tower says that this would-be Twitter killer has attracted only 1.2 Million installations.

Former president Donald Trump’s Truth Social app is seeing a 93% drop in signups and similarly steep decline in traffic after a rocky rollout last month fraught with technical issues and an extensive waiting list for new signups to actually use the service.

After going live on President’s Day, the Twitter-lookalike app saw installs decline by more than 800,000 since its launch week, according to Sensor Tower. Based on early estimates, the Apple app store has seen a drop in installs to around 60,000 per week this month.

