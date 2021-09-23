Trump tops Biden’s approval rating as president slammed over Afghanistan, Mexico, and infrastructure deadlock

FORMER President Donald Trump is more favorable than President Joe Biden in likeability ratings among American voters – just eight months since the Republican populist ceded the high office.

Trump now commands a positive rating of 48 per cent compared with Biden’s 46 per cent, according to a new Harvard-Harris poll.

TRUMP RISES AGAIN

US voters are feeling buyer’s remorse for voting to replace Biden’s in November’s election citing his erratic Aug. 31 withdrawal from Afghanistan, raging Covid-19 cases, migrants swarming the Southern border and a deadlock in Congress over his cornerstone infrastructure bills.

Former Vice President Mike Pence was almost beaten by Vice President Kamala Harris.

Only 63% think Harris is a better veep then Pence.

What’s more, 63 per cent of people thought former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was better at the job than current Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Biden’s anemic polling numbers show a dramatic slip from May when Biden was flourishing at 57 per cent.

Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard/Harris survey, told The Times suggested the domestic and foreign troubles have led to Trump’s rise in American opinion.

“The mounting issues on all fronts have led to the surprise conclusion that Trump is now seen as being as good a president as Biden, suggesting the honeymoon is being replaced with buyer’s remorse,” He said.

The cooling on Biden since taking over the White House is reflective of the country’s overall dissatisfaction in government.

A survey revealed that 69% of voters don’t approve of how the country has been governed.

HONEYMOON’S OVER

The 78-year-old Commander-in-Chief is currently trying to convince members of his own majority party of moderate and progressive Democrats to come together despite infighting over the $1.1 trillion infrastructure deal to modernize US roads, bridges, airports and waterways and push a $3.5 trillion climate and social safety net bill.

This also happens after thousands of mostly Haitian migrants arrived in Del Rio, Texas, to cross the Rio Grande and set up camp under The International Bridge.

The camp is now home to around 8,600 desperate migrants made up of families with young children who live in poverty in stick-weaved huts, cardboard boxes and limited portable bathrooms.

Piles of refuse have begun to accumulate as well, according to the Daily Mail.

AFGHANISTAN BLUNDER

Biden’s credibility with the American electorate took a major hit after he ordered a retaliatory drone strike in Afghanistan that erroneously killed 10 innocent people, including an aid worker and seven children, that was publicly declared to have taken out an ISIS-K planner.

The strike came after 13 US service members at Kabul’s airport were killed in a suicide bombing.

This was the deadliest day for the US military in the region since 2011.

Central Command Captain Bill Urban described the drone attack that took place in Nangahar province, east Afghanistan as a success.

“Initial indications are that we killed the target” – a “planner” of the suicide bombing, Cpt Urban said, adding: “We know of no civilian casualties.”

In a major about-face, Head of US Central Command, General Frank McKenzie, admitted the strike was a “mistake.”

He added that it was “unlikely that the vehicle and those that died were associated with ISIS-K or a direct threat to US forces.”

McKenzie then offered contrition.

“It was a mistake and I offer my sincere apology,” He stated.

HOME WOES

The pandemic as well as Biden’s uphill battle to convince Congress to get on board his “Build Back Better” agenda has caused his popularity to plummet from his height at 61 per cent approval.

Only 37 per cent of independents are endorsing Biden’s job performance while 56 per cent of independents disapprove.

The lawmakers are working to prevent a government shutdown that could occur on Sept. 30, and to find a way to pass funding legislation.

The Treasury Department is warning that the US will reach its borrowing limit by October, warning of “serious harm” to the economy if Congress doesn’t act to extend it or raise the debt ceiling.

JAB BACKLASH

Biden’s approach to curbing Covid-19 has also back.

The survey’s 17-day period took place while Biden thunderously declared a more mandating vaccines that would involve two-thirds of the US workforce.

Rules require that employers employing over 100 people must test for the virus at least once a week. The rule affects approximately 80 million Americans.

“We’ve been patient but our patience is wearing thin and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said during a speech to the country. <<>>

“So please, do the right thing.”

Governors from a slew of GOP states are planning to take legal action against Biden’s vaccine policy.

