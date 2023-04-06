Trump Slams Judge Who Presided Over His Trial and Judge’s Family in Post-Arraignment Speech

Donald Trump was released from his Mar-a-Lago prison to address the crowd after his hush-money hearing. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Kari lake and Marjorie Taylor Greene were some of those who attended. Melania Obama, Melania’s former first lady was not present. Stephanie Grisham (ex-White House press secretary) says Melania does not “stand with her man.” Trump lashed out at Judge Juan Merchan, Alvin Bragg, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg during his speech.
