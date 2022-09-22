Trump mocks Letitia James as she announces a civil case in the ‘Melania Divorce Countdown’

Letitia James, the New York attorney general, has taken yet another step against Donald Trump. She filed a ForensicsHe, his organization, and his children are being held responsible for business fraud.

James brought the civil lawsuit against the Trumps after a two year-long investigation into New York’s property values.

The attorney general charged the former commander in chief and his business with fraud. “grossly inflating”The cost of properties, lying about lenders and insurances for more than a decade.

“For too long, powerful, wealthy people in this country have operated as if the rules do not apply to them. Donald Trump stands out as among the most egregious examples of this misconduct,”James stated in A statement.

“With the help of his children and senior executives at the Trump Organization, Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and cheat the system.

Following Michael Cohen – Trump’s former lawyer – testifying under oath that the former president had inflated assets in his 2019 financial statements, James then opened up a civil investigation into the Trump Organization’s finances.

The lawsuit seeks a $250m judgement and removal of Trump and his children from their positions in the Trump Organization, and wants to ban them from future leadership roles in New York.

Once this news hit the social media streets, people couldn’t help but poke fun, mock and critique Trump and the potential fall of his Trump empire.

James’ lawsuit also noted that Trump included more than 200 misleading and false asset assessments in 11 of his yearly financial statements.

