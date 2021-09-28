Trump is already claiming to have won the war on Christmas – in September

It seems Christmas came early for former US president Donald Trump, who claimed during a rally in Georgia on Saturday that people are starting to say “Merry Christmas” now instead of the traditional phrase “Happy Holidays”.

The remarks follow a promise made by the Republican in 2015, in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, where he said: “I’m a good Christian. If I become president, we’re gonna be saying Merry Christmas at every store.

“You can leave happy holidays at the corner.”

Six years later, it seems Trump is trying to claim every possible victory he can, including on what was dubbed the “war on Christmas”.

“You know, they’re all starting to say very strongly, ‘Merry Christmas’.

“Remember when I first ran? I said, ‘you’re gonna say Merry Christmas’ – they’re all saying Merry Christmas again,” The businessman exclaimed.

The remarks were ridiculed by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, who asked the simple question: “Who’s saying that in September?”

“Who’s saying Merry Christmas in September,” he asked.

It was one of a handful of digs made at the ex-president by Kimmel, who also described the former Apprentice star as “Mouth Rushmore” following his claims that he has “a mouth that tells the truth”.

He also took aim at Trump’s interview with Real America’s Dan Ball about his handling of the pandemic and whether he regretted anything.

“I guess in life you always have missteps no matter what you’re doing. Even if you get 100 in your exam, you could have done maybe a little bit better, right,” The former Potus said this to the news station.

“No, not right,” Kimmel answered during his monologue. “100 is the highest. If you’d ever taken a test yourself, you’d know that.”

And Trump has apparently taken a test, of course, as his description of a question during a cognitive assessment gave birth to the hilarious meme, “person, woman, man, camera, TV”.