Trump Defends Not Handing Over Classified Documents During Bret Baier Interview

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
Some legal analysts say Donald Trump may have handed federal prosecutors a gift during his Fox News interview with Bret Baier. Former Governor of New Jersey and ex-prosecutor Chris Christie says it appears to him Trump admitted obstruction of justice. During his interview, the former president tried to explain his side of the classified documents case. Trump says he wanted to go through the boxes to get personal things out.

