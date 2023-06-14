Trump brings Melania-lookalike Melania to court while wife enjoys day in NYC

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

Donald Trump’s Tuesday morning arraignment in a Miami federal district courtroom was not a family affair.

Trump’s four children who were indicted last week by federal prosecutors did not appear at his first court appearance. Eric Trump, the son of Donald Trump, was present at his father’s arraignment. Trump’s family was also absent. Melania spent her day instead in New York City, where she enjoyed some self-care by visiting the dentist and hairdresser.

Melania missed step-granddaughter Arabella’s bat mitzvah in Miami. Trump was reportedly present but not visible in the pictures posted by Ivanka.

In the photo, you can see that all four of Trump’s oldest children attended this event with their partners.

The event was held at Trump’s Doral property, where Trump stayed the night before his court appearance.

The former president did get some support in court, though, in the form of Margo Martin.

Martin looks like Melania and is an ex-press assistant. She is currently “Deputy director of communications for Save America, and the 45th president Donald J. Trump,” says her bio.

Martin looks just like Melania, and Fox News even reported that Melania had already arrived in the Federal Court building when Martin did.

The ladies from “The View”, who were also in the courtroom with Martin, made the exact same mistake last month at the arraignment of Trump.

Trump is facing 31 counts of violating the Espionage Act through “willful retention” of classified records, as well as six additional counts related to his alleged efforts to obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation into the matter.

He pleaded not guilty on all counts. After his release, he was ordered to not speak with any of the witnesses.

Trump had planned on flying to New Jersey to attend a Bedminster Country Club fundraiser after his release.

Latest News

Previous article
A husband issues a warning after his wife dies from meningitis contracted in Mexico
Next article
The main reason for slow internet speed is a common device, not the Wi-Fi router.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder