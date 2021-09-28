Trump Assured Putin His Tough Act Was ‘For the Cameras,’ Former Aide Stephanie Grisham Says

Former president Donald Trump assured Russian president Vladimir Putin he was only acting “tougher” for the cameras when they spoke in 2019, according to former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

The Washington Post got a copy of her forthcoming tell all and found out that she saw the Trump-Putin talks. In it, she said, Trump told the other leader, “Okay, I’m going to act a little tougher with you for a few minutes. But it’s for the cameras, and after they leave, we’ll talk. You understand.”

Earlier this month, former first lady Melania Trump released a scathing statement after Politco reported Grisham’s book details how she declined to call for peace during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot. The former first lady’s office released a response statement that attacked Grisham for being “unprofessional” during her time in the administration. After years of service to the administration in a variety of roles, Grisham resigned Jan. 6.

“The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump,” said the statement.

Grisham is most well-known for not holding a press conference during her tenure as White House press secretary. She was involved with the former president’s 2016 campaign and stuck with him all the way through the riots, but resigned the night of Jan. 6. She was the then-first lady’s chief of staff at the time, having been succeeded as press secretary by Kayleigh McEnany.

“I’ll Take Your Questions Now” October 5. Per the Washington Post’s Tuesday review, it also discusses the former president’s trip to Walter Reed Medical Center in 2019, for which no explanation was ever really provided. Grisham strongly hints that he underwent a standard colonoscopy, but rather than advocate for the procedure for older Americans or use the chance to demystify it, he opted to stay silent — not least of all because he didn’t want to put then-vice president Mike Pence in charge.

“But as with covid, he was too wrapped up in his own ego and his own delusions about his invincibility,” She wrote.