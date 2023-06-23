Tristan Simmonds of Vine, who has been transgender for a while now, is starting to testosterone after sharing his story

Simmonds has a message for anyone who isn’t on his side. He writes about it. Twitter On June 22, I’m proud of who I am and I won’t compromise. [a] What people say about me is a joke!!

Thank you to all the supporters of my journey. [the] Love and support,” He Tweeted. If you’re still hiding, do not be afraid. We all love you and are on your side. Just be you—that’s all that matters. Do what you love, be proud of yourself.

Simmonds shot to stardom in 2014 after he filmed a short video clip in his mother’s car using Vine (a short-form video platform that closed in 2017). Simmonds’ social media presence has grown since then. In a Vine tribute, Simmonds marked the four year anniversary of Vine’s closure. InstagramIn 2021 I will write, “This was where I created my first website.” [the] Vine that went viral…I really enjoyed making videos on Vine, can’t believe [it’s] Vine will miss him so much as the end of his life approaches.

