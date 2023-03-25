Trigun Stampede season 2, confirmed production following the anime finale

Trigun Stampede was confirmed as being in development after the episode 12 drama.

Anime fans enjoying the 2023 Winter anime slate may have been waiting months, or even years, for their favorite shows to air – but that doesn’t compare to the decades-long journey that Vash has undertaken in Trigun Stampede.

The 2023 remake has just reached its season 1 finale; however, a surprise announcement was in store for the global community once the credits had finished rolling…Trigun Stampede has indeed been renewed for season 2 – here is everything that fans need to know.

Trigun Stampede season 2 confirmed after finale

The official website was shared just minutes after Trigun Stampede’s season 1 final in Japan. Blog Post that season 2 had been confirmed, it was going into production.

The statement from the production team read, “Decision to produce the final part of the series! The final episode of the series climaxed with a clash of justice between Vash and Knives.”

“The decision to produce the long-awaited conclusion to the series was also announced. The bounty on Vash the Stampede has been raised to $60 billion, dead or alive, as the culprit behind the disappearance of Ru-Rai, and the Humanoid Typhoon has disappeared…Stay tuned for more planet-shaking tales in TRIGUN STAMPEDE!”

The Twitter page then shared an updated Wanted Poster from our daring main character with the tagline “Final Phase Coming Soon.” Studio Orange, the animation team behind the 2023 adaptation, also shared a special message from Vash to commemorate the announcement:

“Thanks to everyone, I was able to get back on my feet again. I consider you all as family, so I couldn’t continue to lie. I’m so sorry. It doesn’t matter what you do to forget the past. There is no escape. I must face the past. A person independent of the independent can make good for any wrongs done. This is my atonement.”

Trigun Stampede fan will enjoy this renewed renewal. But many people were not aware there was still plenty of original material to cover in the adaptation for the 2023 anime.

The original manga released three volumes between 1996 and 1999; with Shonen Gahosha’s subsequent Trigun Maximum ultimately publishing 14 Tankobon volumes across 97 individual chapters.

Trigun director and author discuss everything

In celebration of the season 1 finale and the season 2 renewal, the series’ website shared a detailed Interview Mangaka Yasuhiro nightow [Naito] Kenji Muto, anime director.

Nightow acknowledged that “The preparation period for this work was very long, and it’s been about five years since the project started. This was why it felt great to finally share something I have been working for so many years with everyone.

“I was also concerned about how it would be received, as the changes were quite drastic compared to the original work. When we first showed the PV at the event, it was very moving to have the enthusiasm and power of the audience return with a feeling of ‘show it again’.”

Muto would then explain how the team viewed original storylines vs anime-original plots, admitting that “We supplemented parts that were not in the original work.”

“In creating Vash and his characters, we based them thoroughly on the original comics and conversations with Naito-sensei. However, the producers have the previous anime series as a prerequisite, so we sometimes came up with episodes that weren’t in the original work during our conversations.”

Nightow would theN end the interview by reflecting on the process of Vash’s journey, as well as the journey that the main production team embarked upon when bringing Trigun Stampede to life.

“I have been watching the process of extracting every element of the original manga, expanding, rearranging, brushing up, building a deep worldview and delving into the characters from the side. It was amazing to see the effort and detail involved. As the original author, I couldn’t help but bet on everything! I felt like I had to bet on everything.”

The iconic mangaka continued, “When I look at what’s coming out every second, there are parts that I’ve skipped over, but it’s better to loosen the reins and let them do what they want. I thought the flying distance would definitely increase if I let them do it freely.”

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

Display all

Another news: Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, release date, finally confirmed by new PV trailer