Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart’s head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.

Trevor Noah, one of the newest correspondents on “The Daily Show,” hails from South Africa.

He is a South African living in the U.S. and wants to correct the record about Africa.

Noah invited their new boss and viewers to play a game that would show a different side to Africa. You too can join in.

You only need to guess which photo was taken on African soil and which one in America.

Round 1

Stewart gave a reasoned response:

“The beautiful highway there on the right is probably Silicon Valley. … The one on the left, clearly been shelled by rebels. I’m going to go with … Somalia, maybe?”

Answer:

Round 2

This time, Stewart was pretty confident:

“OK, this one’s easy. On the left there, that’s the Success Academy in Harlem. On the right there, we got … homeless kids. I’m going to go with, uhh, in Somalia again.”

Answer:



Stewart: “I hate this f%#king game.”

Last Round

Stewart thought he was starting to catch on:

“I get how this works now. The one on the right, that’s Detroit.”

Answer:

OK, so Africa isn’t just the giant mass of despair it’s often made out to be. What is Noah trying to say?

We must stop pleading for all of Africa. Each country has its own problems.

There’s even more. It’s also very funny. Watch the video below: