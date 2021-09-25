Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart’s head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.

Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart's head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.
By Amy Comfi
In
NewsEntertainmentTV ShowsViral

Trevor Noah, one of the newest correspondents on “The Daily Show,” hails from South Africa.

He is a South African living in the U.S. and wants to correct the record about Africa.

Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart's head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.

Noah invited their new boss and viewers to play a game that would show a different side to Africa. You too can join in.

You only need to guess which photo was taken on African soil and which one in America.

Round 1

Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart's head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.

Stewart gave a reasoned response:

“The beautiful highway there on the right is probably Silicon Valley. … The one on the left, clearly been shelled by rebels. I’m going to go with … Somalia, maybe?”

Answer:

Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart's head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.

Round 2

Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart's head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.

This time, Stewart was pretty confident:

“OK, this one’s easy. On the left there, that’s the Success Academy in Harlem. On the right there, we got … homeless kids. I’m going to go with, uhh, in Somalia again.”

Answer:

Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart's head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.
Stewart: “I hate this f%#king game.”

Last Round

Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart's head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.

Stewart thought he was starting to catch on:

“I get how this works now. The one on the right, that’s Detroit.”

Answer:

Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart's head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.

OK, so Africa isn’t just the giant mass of despair it’s often made out to be. What is Noah trying to say?

Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart's head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.

Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart's head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.

Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart's head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.

Trevor Noah shocked Jon Stewart's head with these side-by-side trivia photographs back in 2015.

We must stop pleading for all of Africa. Each country has its own problems.

There’s even more. It’s also very funny. Watch the video below:

Latest News

Previous articleMadonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon puts on a jaw-dropping display in plunging dress at MFW
Next articleHere Are 10 Reasons To Smile Best 10 happy things from this week!

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder