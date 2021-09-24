Treasury’s Janet Yellen Is Being Tested by Debt Limit Fight

Ms. Yellen’s task has been complicated by the fact that while she can readily convey the economic risks of default, the debt limit has become wrapped up in a larger partisan battle over Mr. Biden’s entire agenda, including the $3.5 trillion spending bill.

Republicans, including Mr. McConnell insist that Democrats must take responsibility for increasing the borrowing limit if they wish to pass a huge spending bill. Democrats dismiss this position as absurd, noting that spending approved by lawmakers (including Republicans) must be increased to raise the debt limit.

“This seems to be some sort of high-stakes partisan poker on Capitol Hill, and that’s not what her background is,” David Wessel is a Brookings Institution senior economist who was able to work with Ms. Yellen.

While lawmakers squabble on Capitol Hill, Ms. Yellen’s team at Treasury has been trying to buy as much time as possible. After a two-year suspension of the statutory debt limit expired at the end of July, Ms. Yellen has been employing an array of fiscal accounting tools known as “extraordinary measures” to stave off a default.

Uncertainty over the debt limit has yet to spook markets, but Ms. Yellen is receiving briefings multiple times a week by career staff on the state of the nation’s finances. They are keeping her informed about the use of extraordinary measures, such as suspending investments of the Exchange Stabilization Fund and suspending the issuing of new securities for the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund, and carefully reviewing Treasury’s cash balance. Ms. Yellen told lawmakers that the debt limit may not be broken because corporate tax receipts are stronger than expected.

A Treasury spokesperson said that Ms. Yellen does not consider fallback plans like prioritizing debt payments if Congress fails. She explained that lawmakers must raise or suspend the debt limit in order for the government to address it. However, she reviewed some of the ideas developed by Treasury in the debt limit standoff that took place in 2011, when partisan brinkmanship led to the nation at the brink.

According to a new report by the Bipartisan Policy Centre, Ms. Yellen won’t have any options if Congress fails address the debt limit. The Treasury Department would have to pay approximately $265 billion if Oct. 15 is the real deadline. Around 40% of the funds owed would remain unpaid.