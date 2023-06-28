Travis Kelce Says Podcasting Is ‘Hardest Job in the F—ing World’

Travis Kelce has been doing great things in podcasting with his brother Jason Kelce. The two-time Super Bowl winner tight end has admitted, however, that hosting a podcast isn’t easy. When appearing on Sorry My TakeTravis Kelce has admitted that podcasting can be more difficult than playing in an NFL season of 17 or more games.

“It’s the hardest job in the f—ing world to keep coming out with content that people want to hear,” Kelce says, “per Awful Announcing. “I jumped into the podcast game not knowing what the f— it was even really about or how things were going to transpire. “But obviously, the Super Bowl has made it a huge success.”

Kelce Brothers’ Podcast is called New HeightsAs of Tuesday, it was ranked number seven on Apple’s chart for sports podcasts. Travis Kelce says that Jason is a great storyteller, which has been credited with the podcast’s popularity. Travis stated that his brother was a great storyteller. “It’s my brother who is really driving this.”

Travis Kelce has the best of times right now. In February, Kelce helped the Cheifs win their second Super Bowl in four years. In the month following, Kelce hosted Saturday Night LiveHe is one of only a few sportsmen to have achieved this feat. Kelce Jam, a festival of music held in April before the NFL Draft was launched by Kelce.

The biggest music festival Kansas City has ever witnessed is coming up. Kelce tell The Hollywood ReporterBefore the event. “I often talk about the importance of fighting for one’s right to have a good time. This is something I have been saying for quite some time. This is the right time. “I was hoping to throw something in Kansas City’s direction because we appreciate their support, but also to make sure that the season of 2022 is a success.”

Kelce is 33 years old and has been with Chiefs ever since he was chosen by them in the 3rd round of 2013 NFL Draft. Kelce was selected to the Pro Bowl 8 times in his 10 years as a Chief.