Travis George, who admitted to being in a bad place due to personal struggles on BGT, falls down.

EMOTIONAL Travis George collapsed on Britain’s Got Talent, after his fans voted him through because they were touched by his story.

In the semi-final on Wednesday, Harry Churchill and dance group Ghetto Kid were tied for third place.

That’s despite negative comments from head judge Simon Cowell who said he was “disappointed” by his cover of Les Miserablés’ ‘Bring Him Home’.

Travis talked about the impact BGT’s viewers made on his life after he was “in a bad place” just before auditioning in 2013.

Simon, who was unable to decide between Travis or Harry after judges’ split votes, sent the results out for public vote.

Travis fell to his knees as Ant McPartlin & Dec Donnelly announced that he had made it to the Final.

He fought tears and said, “First of all Harry you’re abs inc. my friend.” How is it that you are not here?

It means everything to me, I mean that from the bottom of my heart. This means everything to me. I really mean it.

“You guys are my life,” he had said earlier. “You are why I am here. I really mean that.”

The viewers who had been moved by the story of his life were delighted to see that he made it through to the final.

The person said, “Well done Travis George. You deserve it. Your life will be changed in some way. So believe in yourself. Good luck and enjoy yourself.”

One more: Travis George. It was good to see you tonight. You were loved by the audience.

Now you have the opportunity to think bigger about your performance at the Final. Can’t wait to see you there. Well done.”