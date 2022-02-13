Travis Barker Reveals His Favorite “Non-Sexual Experience”

By Tom O'Brien
Travis Barker‘s love for Kourtney Kardashian isn’t the only thing that gets his blood pumping!

The Blink-182 drummer replied to a recent question Twitter account @UberFacts posed to the public, which read, “What’s the best non-sexual experience anyone can have?”

He responded, “Playing drums.” 

When he’s not drumming, the 46-year-old musician is busy planning his nuptials to Kourtney, 42. A source previously E! News that both the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum and the rockstar “want the wedding to happen this year.”

“Kourtney is relaxed and laid back about the details. She’s not a bridezilla at all,” an insider told E! News earlier last month. “Travis is also involved, but he lets Kourtney make most of the decisions and wants it to be her day.”

 A wedding isn’t the only event the couple is planning. They are also working on expanding their family in the near future. Back in October, a source close to Kourtney told E! News that the couple is “hoping to be expecting by next year.

