Travis Barker crazed fan arrested at his LA home after ‘ramming security gate’ with her car in attempt to meet drummer

Police arrested a Blink-182 maniac who crashed through a security barrier in an attempt to see Travis Barker.

Rocker wasn’t home when incident happened, he was with his bandmates at Coachella to replace Frank Ocean this weekend.

5 Blink-182’s Travis Barker was the target of a Blink-182 fan who turned violent outside his Los Angeles home. Credit: Getty

5 The woman apparently tried to drive through several gates before she finally succeeded. Credit: Getty

According to reports, the woman repeatedly was turned away from Travis’ gated communities by security. TMZ.

It is reported that she tried to pass through the gate four times before driving her vehicle into it.

Travis’ team of private security officers held the woman until police arrived.

Officials from the law enforcement agencies confirmed to the media outlet that she was arrested.

Travis was at that time rehearsing Blink-182.

According to TMZ, he was heading home when a security officer asked him to remain put until the situation had been resolved.

Blink-182 is returning to Coachella as a headlining act for the second time.

Travis’s wife Kourtney shared photos from the first weekend to take fans behind-the-scenes.

KOURT-CHELLA

The Hulu star recapped the action-packed weekend on her Instagram feed, sharing various behind-the-scenes photos.

Among selfies, photos of Travis’ trailer, and a sweet snap of them together, Kourtney, 43, wowed followers with a PDA-filled snap of her and her hubby in a crowd.

This photo showed Travis embracing the star of Kardashians while wearing a black, blue and furry ensemble with knee-high booties.

She was wearing black jeans and a studded leather belt with sneakers. Her husband, the rock star, had no shirt on.

Poosh founder’s puffy arm sleeve obscured their faces, but they appeared to kiss.

At the ROCK SHOW

Travis’ inner circle gave Travis fans some backstage access at Blink-182’s Coachella show.

An Instagram Story was shared by a friend showing the drummer’s drum kit before they took to the stage.

But many were distracted when they saw a black-inked container with “nipple creme” on it.

Many fans were worried for the drummer. However, they realized in time that it was only a joke.

On the outside, it says that the container contains rubbing alcohol.

One Redditor wrote: “It is actually alcohol wipes that he uses to clean the drums and stick during a performance.”

“This is blink 182 we’re talking about who are famously known for their teenage boy humor,” another mentioned, “It’s clearly a joke.”

5 Travis wasn’t home at the time of the incident Credit: Getty

5 Kourtney Kardashian and her husband’s band to play at Coachella Credit: Getty