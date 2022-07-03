Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Update Instagram

Travis Barker, Blink-182 drummer speaks out for the very first time since being admitted to the hospital. “life threatening pancreatitis.”

The singer took to Instagram to share his story with fans about how and why he ended in the hospital.

“I went in for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since,”He says.

According to him, a small polyp had developed and needed to be removed from the a. “very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”

Kourtney KardashianAlso, she spoke out about her feelings and how grateful she was that his issues were resolved in time.

”I’m so so thankful to our specialists, doctors, and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.”

Deadline reported Tuesday, that Barker was in Los Angeles hospital today due to unknown reasons. Multiple Reports.

Barker, 46, arrived at West Hills Hospital Tuesday morning with his wife Kourtney Kardashian. He was then transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. According to TMZ, Kardashian followed the ambulance to Cedars-Sinai.

He and Kardashian were married last month in Portofino, Italy and their wedding was featured on Hulu’s The Kardashians.