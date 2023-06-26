Travel items that are a must for theme park lovers

WOMAN reveals clever device she uses to dry her feet at a park.

You can also find out more about the following: TikTok A user known as disneywithtlc, on social media, posted her recent bargain after she visited one of the Disney theme parks. Disney Parks.

2 The clever device that a woman uses to protect her feet at theme parks

The footageThe woman is seen sheltering against a rainstorm while waiting for the bus.

After the video, a woman is seen zipping up waterproof shoe covers.

A caption over the video read: “The best $10.97 (£8.61) park bag essential, especially in the summer months.

“[These] Shoes that are waterproof and reusable. [keep my feet] 100% dry even when in the puddles. They’ve been used for days!

The comments she made added some additional details regarding the plastic shoes covers.

The bottoms of the shoes are slip-resistant, she explained. This helps people to avoid slipping and sliding.

She acknowledged that the soles can become worn down and may need to be changed.

More than 2 million people have viewed the video. Users are flocking to comment to express their appreciation.

A person said: “I own the Vessi and I wore them at Disney when it rained and they kept my feet and socks dry.”

One added: “I have the pull-on version, it’s the best purchase I ever made!”

One person said: “This product is amazing, I am ordering it for my trip to the Caribbean this weekend.”

While these exact versions can’t be shipped to the UK, Sun Online Travel found other waterproof shoe covers for as little as £9.99 on Amazon.

The “genius” tips for theme parks aren’t unique to this person.

One mum revealed her secret trick for getting hot meals at theme parks for less than £1 per person.

Lucy Evans, a mother of two who wanted to cut costs, made her own hot water to provide for the family.

Lucy told the Sun Online Travel: “Basically, I’ve just been trying to find ways to save money on days out.

“I bought the hot water in a Legoland cafe. I brought the flask to the counter to have it filled.

“I also had quite a few people mention filling up the flask at home, but I didn’t want to leave them [the sausages] Sitting in the water seven hours.

It was easy. I just put them in about 30 minutes before the lunch.

A mum-of-three has explained how she saved £750 a year on UK Theme parks and attractions.

And here are the best valuetheme parks This year, the UK will be hosting a number of events.