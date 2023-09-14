Travel hack that you should know about the next time your flight is cancelled

You know the frustration of having to wait on a flight if you’ve been kicked off an oversold one.

You can still rely on a travel hack that is little known the next time you are in this predicament.

Casper Opala (@casper.capital), a personal financial expert on Instagram, shared the hack.

Casper said, “Do NOT leave the airport in case you’re bumped.”

If you are bumped from a flight, the airline is responsible for rebooking you.

Casper, for example, was told his new flight will depart in 3 hours.

Casper recommends that instead of going to the airport you Google “bumped Flight Compensation.”

If you search for the Department of Transportation, the first result that appears should be their official site.

Scroll down to see the table listing the duration of the delay and your compensation rights.

You can claim 200% of your original one-way airfare if, for instance, your flight arrives at the destination after a delay of 1-2 hours.

The airline must pay $100 if your flight is delayed for more than two hours.

Staying at the airport is the best way to receive the money.

Casper says, “The airline has to pay out your compensation as soon as possible after the accident.”

The rebooked flight is not subject to any extra charges, he said.

Stay in the airport if your flight is cancelled and look for any money you may be due from the airline.