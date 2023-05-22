Travel expert here is my secret guide to the perfect staycation.

It has never been easier to book a holiday.

The cost of flights is rocketing and many airlines have ­introduced hidden costs, which put jetsetters off.

We revealed yesterday that more than half of Brits are planning ­staycations this summer to avoid the hassle of catching costly flights to faraway destinations.

But staying in the UK shouldn’t just mean heading to Cornwall or Devon.

There are many beautiful and spectacular beaches in the UK. Many of them may only be a few minutes away.

Here, we reveal our pick of the best lesser - known staycation destinations.

Barafundle Bay in Pembrokeshire

THE “jewel of Pembrokeshire’s beaches” Barafundle Bay is so dramatic that it has been said it’s like walking on to the set of Game Of Thrones.

This bay nestled in between towering limestone cliffs on the edge Stackpole Estate is considered one of best beaches of the world.

It’s off the beaten track, with no direct access by road.

About a half-mile away, you can find the nearest parking at Stackpole Quay.

But at just two hours from the Welsh capital, it’s definitely worth a visit.

Mersea Island, Essex

MERSEA Island has been called “Essex’s best kept secret” and is a hit with local celebs, including Denise van Outen and Stacey Solomon.

Only 7,000 people live on the island, and there’s just one way to get there – via The Strood causeway – but you can’t cross during high tide.

You can stay at one of the island’s many holiday parks, or head to the sand-shingle beach just for the day, perhaps renting out one of 125 cute little beach huts from The Little Beach Houses Mersea.

Mersea Island Vineyard & Brewery, as well as many pubs in the country.

Gaddings Dam, Todmorden, Yorks

YORKSHIRE is home to some of the country’s most incredible views, but it’s not often thought of as a place to take a dip on a sunny day.

Todmorden has a beach called Gaddings Dam. Visitors can sunbathe and swim alongside local cows.

Also known as Cow Beach, the reservoir, situated high on the moors above the West Yorks town, draws ­visitors looking to cool off in summer.

The Walking Northerners hiking blog has said it “provides gorgeous views, cracking walking trails, a sandy stretch of beach, plus one of the best wild swimming spots in the county”.

Gorleston-on-sea is located in Norfolk

VOTED the UK’s best beach in the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards 2023, Gorleston-on-Sea is the perfect destination for families wanting some summer sun, thanks to a revamp.

The beach has recently welcomed a free children’s splash pad, 70 candy-coloured beach huts and several venues with seaview terraces to look out over the golden sands.

The Ocean Rooms, an 80-year-old entertainment venue with a unique circular shape, has also been given a new lease of life, playing host to legendary night out Bongo’s Bingo once a month.

Banksy the Street Artist visited even in 2021.

Dunwich Beach, Suffolk

NAMED in 2021 as one of the UK’s best-kept secrets, Dunwich Beach, nestled on the Suffolk coast, is a beautiful, quiet and unspoilt shingle beach – adored by nature lovers and sun seekers alike.

Dunwich Heath, a place of thriving and rare wildlife, is the home to woodlarks and nightjars. It also has adders, antlions and Dartford Warblers.

The beach and surrounding ­countryside are owned by the National Trust, which runs a beachside tearoom called Coastguard Cottages.

There’s also a children’s play area on the beach, and cafes and pubs in the nearby village of Dunwich.

Isle of Man (Irish Sea)

THE Isle of Man, just 30 minutes from the Great British ­mainland, is home to some of the most unique wildlife in the world, and it’s the only place in the world to be entirely marked as a Unesco ­Biosphere.

Thanks to its location in the gulf stream, the island’s rich waters attract a variety of marine life, including seals, porpoises, whales and dolphins.

It is possible to observe baskings sharks on the island from May until August.

The island is home to more than 500 wild wallabies on dry land.

Their forebears escaped from ­captivity in the 1960s.

Margate (Kent)

IF you’re looking for somewhere a bit quirky, like Brighton, then Margate is the cheaper alternative.

A lively town with miles of beaches, Ibiza-style bars.

Time Out Magazine has rated Cliftonville as one of the most cool neighbourhoods around the globe.

With theme park Dreamland there, too – home to the oldest rollercoaster in the UK, the wooden Scenic Railway – there’s fun for all the family.

Margate also has the UK’s largest tidal pool at Walpole Bay, and a free wooden sauna run by local beauty brand Haeckels, on Palm Bay beach.

Traeth Llanddwyn, Anglesey

ANGLESEY in Wales is known for its stunning beaches, and Brits have been saying Traeth Llanddwyn in particular is on “another level” thanks to its golden beaches and clear waters.

It’s a Blue Flag beach, so it is clean and well looked after, too.

And with more than 3.5miles of sand, it’s likely to be much less crowded than the coastline in Cornwall and Devon.

During the summer, there are also free restrooms, BBQ areas and picnic tables.

There is even a tidal island at the end, Ynys Llanddwyn, which has been praised for its “outstanding ­natural beauty” and remarkable views of Snowdonia National Park, Caernarfon and the Llyn Peninsula.