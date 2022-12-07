Trauma and high levels of loneliness in midlife women are linked to trauma

While many people feel lonely at one time or another in their lives, not all experience it the same.

Feeling lonely is completely subjective—people may feel social loneliness, emotional loneliness, and/or existential loneliness. It is still not known what causes loneliness.

New study shows that a majority of respondents are satisfied with the results. More than one-third (33%) of Americans reported loneliness. Given that the majority of Americans feel lonely, this is worrying. It is frequently negatively associated with various physical and mental health problems.

The authors of the study also mentioned that loneliness is less well understood in women and minority groups, which are both at greater risk of suffering abuse and trauma. Researchers set out to understand the relationship between loneliness and trauma.

Participants of the Study

The study involved interviewing fifty people aged 35-60 who identified themselves as women, and were fluent English speakers. They lived in North Philadelphia’s economically poor neighborhoods. Between February 2017 and April 2018, the Temple University Hospital System’s (TUHS), research concluded.

According to the study, women were on average 50 years old and 74% of them were African American. The study participants were half single and more than half had never been employed. 70% of them also reported previous mental problems. Assessment tools revealed that 64% of subjects suffered from depression and 78% had anxiety during the study.

These are the Results

The study group conducted interviews that revealed common themes. Interviews with the study group revealed that they perceived loneliness as a result of trauma, unhealthy relationships, or the weight of having to take care of other people. Only three people did not report any trauma during their lives. Trauma was the main theme.

Participants reported physical abuse by 81%, while 58% of those surveyed reported sexual abuse by 58%. Sixty-two percent of participants also reported neglect or emotional abuse. A majority of the loneliness symptoms were associated with physical and emotional abuse, according to the study.

Furthermore, a person’s loneliness score increased when she had several traumatic events in her lifetime. The study found that participants who had witnessed violence or suffered sexual abuse did not experience an increase in loneliness.

Many people described feelings of loneliness and isolation. They also felt the need to have companionship, or to be able to talk with someone else even though they were present. Answering the questions was one participant who said, “Mentally I grew up alone, even though I was in a house, a family, and people around me … Mentally, I was broken.”

Another woman stated that she didn’t want to continue the cycle of abuse, saying, “I’m just trying to break that cycle because I’m not going to raise my kids like that.”

It is important to provide trauma-informed services

A trauma-informed approach to care is essential because loneliness is often correlated with despair and suicidal ideastion. It is also obvious that loneliness can have negative effects on your health.

It is lonely to be alone. Poor immune response is associatedPoor sleep and cardiovascular disease. It’s been linked with cognitive decline, poorer mental health outcomes, and dementia as well.

For most people, trauma-informed care can be very important. However, given the results of this study, low-income, midlife, and minority women in particular should be screened for trauma and loneliness—particularly in primary care and mental health settings.

Trauma-informed care takes into account a person’s past experiences and builds trust between the patient and the provider. It keeps the patient’s safety, emotional and physical, at the forefront. Research is still needed. But it’s important that women are supported in their later years, with a special emphasis on alleviating loneliness and providing support and access for trauma treatment.