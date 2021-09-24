‘Trashy’ plane passenger slammed for taking off shoes and airing them out

Everyone hates sitting behind someone on a plane who reclines their chair – or even worse, your back being the victim of a kicking child.

Reddit user shared a snap that might challenge these flight pet-peeves.

They witnessed a man take off his shoes while on a flight and place them next to him.

He then removed the soles from his shoes, making it even worse.

He then aired his shoes on the chair’s armrest.

The original poster captioned the post: “Sometimes you gotta let them breathe.”

People were shocked by the man’s lack of plane etiquette – with some branding his actions “trashy”.

One person commented: “I don’t understand why people think this is ok.”

Another person added: “He knows it’s not ok. It’s a flex to keep the seat next to him empty.”

Whilst a third noted: “At least he’s wearing a mask”

To which another user replied: “That’s so he won’t smell his own feet.”

However, some people did not see an issue with the man airing out the soles of his shoes.

One person said: “I don’t see what’s nasty. If they smell bad, sure, but otherwise… We all have feet.”

Another user commented: “Why is this trashy if his shoes don’t smell.”

Let us know in the comments what your pet-peeve is on a flight!