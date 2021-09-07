Transgender Student Will Recieve Compensation Of $1.3 Million Lawsuit After Virginia School Broad Forbade Him From Stepping Into Men’s Room!!

Gavin Grimm accused the Virginia School Board of denying him access to the men’s restroom and labeled it as a discriminatory act. Gavin decided to take a stand and now the board has to bear the consequences.

When a transgender student was compelled to get his hands on an “alternative appropriate private facility”, in place of the school’s boy’s restroom, he was hurt on discriminatory fronts. So, he decided to take the legal roads, and the case was active for over a year but finally, it has been resolved.

During his schooling days, Gavin Grimm revealed that he was assigned a female during birth, which shocked his classmates. At Gloucester High School, everyone was accepting the fact. However, the School Board ignited some issues.

The authorities compelled Grimm to use the private facilities and barred him from the normal services offered to students, inflaming the “gender identity issues”.

Under hormone therapy, Grimm was gradually undergoing some changes in his voice and facial hair. His Virginia school ID cards and birth certificate labeled him as a male. However, the people surrounding him in school were still not satisfied and quoted him as a female.

Grimm Took Legal Roads!!

Back in 2015, after being devastated by the claims of the school, Grimm chose to take the legal roads as he was sure the authorities violated Title IX and the Equal Protection Clause. This turned out to be a hot topic in the media world and the boy was backed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

After tons of harassment and a lengthy case, at last in 2021, the ACLU declared that the U.S District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia has finally quoted its decision on the matter. Laws are in the favor of Grimm. After a lot of hassle, Grimm was awarded $1.3 million in the lawsuit. Grimm proved his worth, and he was victorious. He revealed his thoughts in an interview and revealed that it was “absolutely vindication.”