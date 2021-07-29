Transformers: War of Cybertron: Kingdom Season 2 Release Date

Transformers is one of the most loved franchises in the world. Whether you are a youngster or a grownup, with Transformers: War of Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom season 1 dropping on July 29, you must be craving for the sequel. But we have some heartbreaking news for you. Transformers: War of Cybertron: Kingdom Season 1 is the third and final chapter of the Transformers trilogy. So, there may be no more seasons coming.

Netflix has dropped a bomb on the Transformer’s lover this July. Transformers: War of Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom is something extraordinary popping out from Netflix’s bag. While most of the series of Transformers revolves around disguised robots helping out humans, this time the creators have picked a new approach. Netflix’s planned trilogy focuses on the thrilling battles of Autobots and Decepticons, titled War for Cybertron.

In Season 1, we witnessed the ultimate confrontation of the Autobots and Decepticons with the two Cybertronian factions from the future. As the story proceeds, it’s now time for the Autobots to join hands with Maximals to overshadow Decepticons, who teamed up with Predacons. So, what would this lead to and what will be the faith of Cybertron?

With the climax of Transformers: War of Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Season 1 the fans are pretty curious to know whether there will be Transformers: War of Cybertron: Kingdom Season 2 or not. So, here is everything we know about Transformers: War of Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Season 2.

Transformers: War of Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Season 2 Release Date – When Is It Coming Out?

Transformers: War of Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Season 1 is the finale chapter of this trilogy created by Hasbro and Takara. So, it seems like the series will wrap up here. However, Transformers never fails to entertain the audience as it keeps on delivering insane shows and movies regularly. With the climax of Transformers: War of Cybertron Trilogy: Kingdom Season 1, it’s now time to count the days for the next big project of the Transformers franchise. Transformers 7 or Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is gearing up to land in 2022. So, all fans tighten your seat belts as something epic is on the way.

Make sure to stay connected as we will serve you regular updates on all Transformer series and films.