How many post-credits scenes are in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, when is it set, and what is the runtime? HITC has all the information you need before heading to theaters.

Blockbuster cinema in 2007 was perhaps defined by the arrival and success of Transformers, Michael Bay’s colossal sci-fi spectacle based on the Hasbro toy line. A sequel followed with Shia LaBeouf and Megan Fox reprising their roles, but the franchise has been reinvented since then, with Mark Wahlberg stepping in to take center stage.

Like the Autobots and Decepticons themselves, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts illustrates the movie franchise’s shifting and evolving nature, ushering in a new cast to-billed by Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz.

The movie hits theaters on Thursday, June 8th, 2023, but before you head in and take your seat you should suit up with some vital information: How many post-credits scenes are in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, when is it set, and what’s the runtime?

How many post-credits scenes in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts?

Be sure to stay in your seats once the Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts credits begin to roll because there is one mid-credits scene that teases a future for the franchise.

It’s just one, so audiences can flock to the exits once the mid-credits stinger has concluded; there isn’t an extra scene at the very end of the credits.

In the age of the MCU, audiences have grown to expect at least one additional scene in the credits of their blockbusters, so we’re pleased to report that the latest Transformers vehicle doesn’t disappoint on that front.

When is Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts set?

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is set in 1994, taking place after the events of the Bumblebee movie, which took place in 1987. It serves as both a sequel to Bumblebee and a prequel to Transformers (2007).

It’s the seventh installment in the live-action movie series altogether, but chronologically it’s the second story block in the timeline.

Considering this, fans won’t find Mark Wahlberg reprising his Age Of Extinction role (Cade Yeager), nor will they see Shia returning to play Sam Witwicky.

Instead, we have the central characters, Noah and Elena. Noah is an ex-military electronics expert working hard to earn money for his family. Meanwhile, Elena is an artifact researcher interning at a museum, with their respective discoveries tying them together as they become entangled in a war between Optimus Prime and the Autobots against the Maximals.

The movie’s script was majorly influenced by the Beast Wars storyline, a franchise that serves as an expansion of the main Transformers franchise.

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts runtime

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts has a runtime of 1 hour and 57 minutes, excluding credits.

With credits, on the other hand, the film caps in at 2 hours and 6 minutes. This makes it the second shortest live-actions Transformers movie, just behind Bumblebee.

Is Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts directed by Michael Bay?

No, Michael isn’t in the director’s chair for this latest Transformers installment, after having helmed the first five installments, spanning from 2007’s Transformers to 2017’s The Last Knight. However, he is a producer of the movie.

Bumblebee marked a shift, with Travis Knight stepping in to direct. With Rise Of The Beasts, however, American filmmaker Steven Caple Jr. makes his Transformers directorial debut, although you may be familiar with his previous work. The 2016 movie The Land served as his directorial feature debut, but his sophomore film was Creed II starring Michael B. Jordan, so he’s no stranger to entering established franchises and taking the reins.

During a Collider interview, Steven explained that the studio first approached him to direct Bumblebee 2, but he turned it down because he didn’t want to do a sequel after his Creed II gig.

“And so a year had gone by,” he explained, “or maybe two, right before COVID, and they said ‘We found out the story we want to tackle, we want to bring in Beast Wars,’ and I was like, ‘I know all about Beast Wars, I’m down for Beast Wars.’ And so they developed the script on their own…”

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is in theaters from Thursday, June 8th 2023.