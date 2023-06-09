Transformers Rise Of The Beasts Review: It feels as though the franchise, which was built on fearing machines and now seems to be written by AI

Transformers: Rise of The Beasts

(12A) 127mins

★★★☆☆

OUR fear of machines taking over is nothing new.

Transformers was built on this disturbing idea for over 16 years.

When I watched the seventh installment of this movie series, it made me wonder whether artificial intelligence was responsible for the script.

You’d only need to feed a few action blockbusters into a computer algorithm to come up with the idea of aliens seeking a powerful key on Earth that will allow them to rule the universe.

If I was a megalomaniac from outer space, I’d first look to our planet for hidden treasures. The treasures are almost always found among the humans.

The long lost Transwarp Key is accidentally found by an archaeology student called Elena Wallace, played by Dominique Fishback.

It is this that attracts Scourge. He’s a killer robot extraterrestrial who does the bidding for the Unicron-destroying planet destroyer, and the goodie robotics, lead by Optimus.

The two men are both after the same key, but for very different reasons. Both of them will knock out huge metal chunks to acquire it.

Noah Diaz, a downtrodden ex-military (Anthony Ramos), is the main character of the movie. He gets caught up in the search for an intergalactic gadget.

Noah’s backstory could also have been generated by AI. He’s a misunderstood hero doing everything he can to save his seriously ill younger brother.

This massive production has a lot of fresh angles.

Mirage, voiced in the film by Pete Davidson is a Porsche Carrera that has the ability to make mirages.

This film, set in 1994 has a few self-referential gags. One of them is about Mark Wahlberg from the earlier films in this franchise.

The half-robot creatures of the title have been guarding the Transwarp Key.

Having appeared at the start, the beasts don’t return until close to the final battle.

It’s enough to prevent this long-running series feeling painfully rusty.

I was also awakened by a pulsating hip-hop track and cinematic explosions.

Transformers has a key purpose of entertaining children.

How much is down to computers or the human touch perhaps doesn’t matter that much.

CHEVALIER

(12A) 107mins

★★☆☆☆

Dramas of the period are not difficult to enjoy.

Drawn in by costumes, seduced by absurdly attractive leads and captivated by a simpler time, we lap them up like free champagne at an aristocrat’s garden party.

The true story of Joseph Bologne (Kelvin Harrison Jr), fencing prodigy, musical genius and Queen’s protégé, has plenty to work with.

It is impossible to miss his unstoppable ascent from an illegitimate baby into a major figure and womenizer in Parisian High Society.

But unlike his swordsmanship it doesn’t quite hit the mark.

The epic struggle to be Maestro at the Paris Opera is enhanced by a dangerous affair, an emotional reunion and a tragic death.

The Marquis de Montalembert is played by Marton Csokas, and his wife Samara Weaving adds depth to the story.

Everything is finally resolved in 107 minutes.

The film will appeal to diehard genre fans, but it won’t convert anyone else.

It simply can’t capitalise on the drama. Period.

Enjoy Love without Walls

(15) 112mins

★★☆☆☆

Imagine an EastEnders plot involving two main characters which drags out for several years. Then compress that story into two and a half hours.

That’s what you are letting yourself in for here.

The struggling Irish musician Paul (Niall McNamee), his student photographer wife Sophie (Shana swash), and their very poor times are brought to a head in this gritty British romance.

Among the turmoil is theft, more theft, debt, a lot more debt, homelessness and a dramatic end that I won’t spoil.

Paul and Sophie, a happy couple, are the perfect counterbalance to the storyline.

There were moments when I would have liked them to be a little less upbeat.

They say things like “come into my arms, you bundle of charms” even when fate has delivered yet another massive wallop.

The story would have had more life if the actors showed a bit of emotion as they moved from the comforts of their London flat to Southend’s streets.

Cameos from Only Fools And Horses star Paul Barber and Rise Of The Footsoldier’s Ricci Harnett add some bite.

These are just adornments for a well-meaning melodrama without any solid basis.