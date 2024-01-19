Transform your home and increase its value with a kitchen overhaul and problem-solving solutions for a £43k impact in just two months!

How One Group of Builders Added £43k Value to a House in Just 2 Months

A GROUP of builders managed to add an impressive £43,000 value to a house in just two months. The story features a two-bedroom flat that was initially auctioned for £55,000, and through some diligent renovation work, it was eventually sold for £72,000.

Builders Increase the Property Value by £43k in Just 2 Months

In this segment, we’ll dive into the remarkable journey of how a group of builders transformed a run-down flat into a sought-after property, adding an astonishing £43,000 in value within a mere two months.

The Initial State of the Flat and the Renovation Process

Upon initial inspection of the flat, the space showed signs of significant neglect, with run-down areas and water damage affecting the kitchen and bathroom. The state of disarray led the host, Dion Dublin, to dub the kitchen a ‘soggy excuse,” emphasizing the dire need for renovation and refurbishment.

The Sale and Renovation Budget

Despite its poor condition, the flat was ultimately sold for £72,000, making the journey of renovation and reconstruction well worth the investment. The new owner, Jerome, allocated a budget of approximately £14,000 to breathe new life into the property, aiming to complete the project within an ambitious eight to 12 week timeframe.

The Transformation

Nine weeks after the commencement of the renovation project, the results were nothing short of remarkable. A local team of builders worked tirelessly to address the water damage, dry out the property, and carry out comprehensive plastering. The finished product now boasted a modern aesthetic, with clean, polished rooms and upgraded kitchenware, vastly improving the overall look and feel.

The Valuation and Aftermath

Following the renovation, a local estate agent appraised the property at around £115,000, presenting a significant appreciation in value. After accounting for renovation costs amounting to £9,000, the owner, Jerome, was set to secure a substantial pre-tax profit of £34,000, marking an impressive £43,000 increase from the initial purchase price.

Final Thoughts

The incredible transformation of this flat stands as a testament to the remarkable potential that proper renovation and refurbishment can bring to distressed properties. The dedication and expertise of the builders not only delivered significant financial gains but also breathed new life into the space, igniting a fresh wave of possibilities for the future occupants.

In conclusion, the journey of this flat’s renovation serves as a compelling example of how strategic investment and expert construction work can truly elevate the value and appeal of a property.

Homes Under the Hammer

