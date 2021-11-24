Trailer from DC League of Super-Pets Reveals Krasinski is Superman

They’re here to save the world. They’ll even beg for sweets.

The first full trailer for Warner Bros. Animation’s “DC League of Super-Pets”It’s here, and one of its many delights is the revelation of John Krasinski as Superman’s voice. Dwayne Johnson, as previously announced, will provide the voice of Superman’s super-powered dog Krypto, with Kevin Hart, Diego Luna and Kate McKinnon voicing some of the other pets who, through mysterious circumstances, also gain superpowers. Yes, this movie will be very cute.

The trailer shows more of the plot. “DC League of Super-Pets,”You can see the animals joining forces to save DC heroes from Lex Luthor in the trailer. It is funny and quick and reminds me of the hilariously underrated “Teen Titans Go! To the Movies”The DC Comics live-action movies are more serious than some of the occasionally overtly serious ones.

“DC League of Super-Pets”The cast includes Natasha Lyonne (Vanilla Bayer), Diego Luna, Marc Maron and Thomas Middleditch. Ben Schwartz and Keanureeves are also included. Reeves is playing WHO? Please let it be Batman, please let it be Batman, please let it be Batman …

Jared Stern, who wrote The Very Good “The LEGO Batman Movie,”He directs his first film as director, using a script he wrote with John Whittingham. The animation was created by John Whittingham. “DC League of Super-Pets”Animal Logic, an Australian studio, provided the amazing animation. “The LEGO Movie”(and all subsequent installments) “Happy Feet” films. You should be excited.

“DC League of Super-Pets”Hits theaters (after a nice, long walk) May 20, 2022.