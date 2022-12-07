Tragic Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Death might have leaked

It is time for the last installment of the series. Guardians franchise. James Gunn has teased you more than once. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will tell a completely different story. This suggests that heroes can die. The director/writer keeps repeating that Guardians 3 will be emotional, delivering a different tone than what we’ve seen in previous entries.

Also, we saw that Marvel had multiple scenes of death to avoid spoilers. This all almost guaranteed that we’d see online contradictory reports. With six months to go until the film’s premiere, we already have one death rumor floating around. Let’s tell you, who could die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3You should be aware of these facts Below are big spoilers.

The death and the Guardians franchise

Guardians 1 And 2 Although they were comedies they did deliver tragic events such as the deaths of characters. Same goes for the bigger MCU where death is an inevitable outcome for many characters. And we witnessed Guardians’ deaths in some of the non-Guardians movies.

We must first get to Guardians 3 rumored death, let’s recap what we got from this team of heroes so far.

Groot (Vin Diesel), the Guardians’ first member to go to their grave, was resurrected by the natural nature of his species. We’ve witnessed Groot growing ever since.

Gamora (Zoe Saldana), then tragically died. Infinity WarThanos (Josh Brolin), who was her killer, killed her in order to acquire the Soul Stone. We got Gamora back in Endgame, but that’s a variant from a different reality. A Gamora who isn’t in love with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt).

Infinity War We were also led to believe that the Guardians perished when Thanos used Infinity Stones in order to destroy half the universe. Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Nebula and Nebula were all left standing. We then saw another Nebula variation die. Endgame The primary Nebula variant.

Add Yondu (Michael Rooker) to all that, and you realize that death has played a significant role in developing the Guardians stories and character arcs despite the films’ comedic nature.

Who will die in Guardians 3?

We know from Kevin Feige’s recent comments that Marvel has a specific playbook for the end of franchises. Third episode of a series should raise the stakes and make an impact on the story.

Guardians 3 This should not be an exception. Guardians die in high-stakes stories are one way to deliver an adventure that is unlike any other.

Furthermore, James Gunn’s emotional teasers only add fuel to the fire. Online speculation about who the Guardians members will become dead is increasing. Vol. 3 as we get closer to the film’s release.

Response to Questions about the Deaths in Guardians 3, Cosmic Circus writer Alex Perez Delivered Drax will soon die, prompt response

He didn’t provide additional details, and we don’t have the specifics of Drax’s death in Guardians 3. Also, there’s no way to verify the information at this time.

Drax plays a larger role in this, however. Guardians 3 This makes complete sense. Marvel’s use of the hero as comedic relief has been a waste of many opportunities to stand out. Guardians Holiday Special The Guardian Mantis (Pom Krementieff) is the one who starts to fix the problem. However, the Guardian has sat mostly in the back until now.

Whether we’re going to see his death in Guardians 3 Drax should get plenty of prime-time action, regardless of whether or not he is in it. And he’ll hopefully stAnd out more than he did so far in previous Guardians and Avengers movies. Dave Bautista deserves this.