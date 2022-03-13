Tragic Demise of Singer Traci Braxton

Social media has been filled with condolences for Traci Braxton, the singer. One fan Tweet, “Losing Traci Braxton feels like losing an auntie. We love that family yall, and I thank Traci and the Braxtons for being so raw and selfless with her precious family time for us as black people to feel seen, heard and understood through their show. Prayers to The Braxtons.”Jawn Murray, executive producer Tweet, “Saddened by the passing of Traci Braxton. I’ve known she was quietly battling cancer for a while & the truth is, God gave her more time than the doctors had projected. My prayers for Traci’s immediate family & all of The Braxtons! A true loss for them.”

Porsha Coleman, actor, wrote about Traci’s. Last Instagram photo, “So sorry to hear that you transitioned at such a young age Praying for your family. May you Rest In Peace Sweet Traci.”Another fan, also Comment, “I love you forever Tra. So so so sorry this happened to you. Forever my favorite Braxton.”

Traci is survived her husband and only child Kevin Surratt Jr. WriteParting words for his mother. “When I heard the news about my mother being sick first thing she said was I’m going to fight and beat this. She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore,” Surratt Jr. said. “I love you ma I’m going to miss you.”

Traci, Rest in Peace.