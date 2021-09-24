TOWIE’s James Argent shows off amazing 7st weight loss as he performs in Spain

The Only Way is Essex star James Argent has shared glimpses of his dramatic weight loss on his Instagram Story this week.

The TV star posted videos of himself enjoying his holiday in Malaga and Andalusia.

His TOWIE co-star Elliott Wright shared videos that revealed more of Arg’s 7st weight loss as Arg’s own only shared a blink and you’ll miss it reflection of himself in the club in Malaga.

Arg has previously explained how he felt “horrible” about his weight and struggled to look at himself in the mirror.

“It felt horrible, I was always extremely uncomfortable, I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror,” He said it.







Elliott appeared on The Only Way is Essex between 2010 and 2017 as he is the cousin of former series regulars Mark and Jess Wright.

The short video shows Arg dancing at Olivia’s La Cala, a restaurant and music club in Malaga (Spain), Elliott owns.

He wore a pastel and vertically striped white shirt, black trousers and black shoes. His brown hair was longer.

Arg, 33, joined club singing a few songs. He also sang along to My Girl, by The Temptations.







The busy restaurant and party bar had quite a few patrons, women on their hen-dos, and people there for their birthday all enjoying the food and entertainment on offer.

James admitted that he struggled with his weight and gained weight during lockdown, when the gyms and swimming pools were closed.

He admitted to having turned to binge-eating to cope, and that it only made matters worse.

He hit a “scary” 27 stone and decided to change his life by having dramatic gastric sleeve surgery that limits the amount of food you can consume.







The Essex native said: “It was scary being 27 stone… It was serious, doctors were telling me how dangerous it was… I knew it was something I had to address pretty quickly.”

He looked a lot slimmer and happier as he beamed holding Elliott’s son in and Instagram snap at the Spanish coastal town this week.

A close friend of Arg’s told Central Recorder: “James has never felt better in his life and the weight has dropped off far more quickly than he ever expected.

“It’s made him realise he can lose even more weight so he plans to just go for it. The only downside is he is having to buy a whole new wardrobe.”