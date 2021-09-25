Tourists freeze to death on Europe’s highest mountain as they’re caught in -20C blizzard

Five climbers have died on Europe’s highest mountain after getting caught in a blizzard on Thursday.

One man and four women were killed at the summit of Mount Elbrus, in Russia’s Caucasus Mountains.

Another 18 amateur climbers along with their guides were rescued by a team of 69 rescuers in a major operation that lasted until the early hours of Friday morning, the Daily Mail reports.

Some climbers were left with frostbite and others had broken bones. After the rescue, 11 survivors were taken into hospital.

Vyacheslav Borisov (39), Anna Makarova (36), Yelena Nesterova (32), Anastasia Zhigulina (40), and Irina Gachuk (32) were the five victims.







Makarova was described as being in “perfect physical shape”, but died in the arms of mountain guide, Igor Dankov, after suddenly becoming unwell in the extreme conditions, 300ft from the 18,510ft peak of the mountain.

According to reports, she asked Dankov for help, and Dankov offered her tea, ammonia, and she succumbed within one hour.







Two members of the group lost consciousness and died while others froze, with one breaking his leg during descent.

Denis Alimov, who organised guides for the climb, told TASS news agency: “Probably because of this, the group lost time, the weather deteriorated catastrophically… The group was divided into two parts: those who were faster and those who were slower.







“As they descended, two more people died in one of the groups. But the decision to split up was the right one, otherwise there might have been more casualties.”

The sudden bad weather had not been foreseen when the group of 23 climbers along with four professional guides set out to conquer the peak in Southern Russia, near the Georgian border.

The deaths of the climbers have been investigated and the circumstances surrounding the permit to proceed with the ascent have been made public.