Tourists are ruining the picturesque spot in our village. They need to leave.

Residents living nearby a beautiful beauty spot complain that it is being destroyed by tourists.

Hatchet Pond, near the New Forest, in the south of England offers some of the some of the rarest wetland plants and freshwater animals in the UK.

Stoneworts as well as Great Crested Newts are among the species that live in ponds.

Residents nearby enjoy the stunning scenery and wildlife in this area.

The beautiful surroundings attract a lot of tourists, which can ruin the scenery.

Water quality is affected by the eroding bank and the disturbance caused by the shallow pond.

The plants and wildlife that rely on the water in question are now being affected.

It has been given the highest conservation rating possible as it is one of the last remaining lowland England waterbodies with the greatest wildlife diversity.

Now locals are asking tourists to reduce their numbers.

Forestry England put together an action program to help reverse the trend.

Leanne Sargent, Senior Ecologist with Forestry England said that Hatchet Pond was a truly special place.

“It is a haven for nature and home to some of the UK’s rarest species.

It is also an area that people come to appreciate and enjoy.

“By taking action to safeguard this incredible location, we can ensure its survival for generations to come.

We ask that you park in an alternate location while we finish the project.

We look forward to seeing people again once all the work is completed. Thank you for your patience.”

The land manager says that visitors are also required to help ensure Hatchet Pond’s safety.

It is being recommended that people do not swim, or even enter water at all – this includes not letting in their dog.

