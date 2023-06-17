Tory Burch deals up to 70% off: Enjoy quiet luxury with these mind-blowing Tory burch offers

When is Tory Burch’s Semi-Annual sale?

Tory Burch Semiannual Sale will take place between June 15 and July 4 2023. You can get an EXTRA 25% off on clothes, shoes, accessories, handbags, and more items that are already on sale.

Is the Tory Burch Semi-Annual Sale in store or online?

Shop online or in person at Tory Burch boutiques to shop this semi-annual sale.

What is the shipping cost at Tory Burch?

Tory Burch provides free shipping on all orders. Order minimum is not required.

How do I get an EXTRA 25% off Tory Burch’s sale section during the Semi-Annual Sale?

You only need to add the styles you like to your shopping cart. At checkout, the EXTRA Discount is applied.

