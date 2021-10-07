‘Tormented’ & ‘Mission In Morocco’ Actress Was 85

Juli Reding, an actress known for turns in films including Tormented and Mission in Morocco, along with numerous guest starring TV appearances, died on September 16, according to a report in the Springfield News-Leader. She was 85.

Reding made more than 20 film and TV appearances between the 1950s and 1980s, and was perhaps best known for Tormented, a horror pic from filmmaker and VFX artist Bert I. Gordon, which was featured in the fourth season of the series Mystery Science Theater 3000.

In the feature, she portrayed jazz musician Tom Stewart’s (Richard Carlson) former flame Vi Mason, who comes back to haunt him, after he lets her fall to her death.

Reding signed a contract with Warner Bros. in the 1950s, also appearing over the years in motion pictures including The Helen Morgan Story, Cowboy, Darby’s Rangers, Vice Raid, Mission in Morocco and Why Must I Die?.

The actress also guest starred on series including Mr. Adams and Eve, 77 Sunset Strip, Lock Up, Sea Hunt, The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet, Branded, Burke’s Law, Dr. Kildaire, Big Valley and Murder, She Wrote, among others.

Reding was born in Quanah, TX on November 28, 1935, moving to Los Angeles to pursue acting after graduating from Southwest Missouri State University. At varying points in time, she claimed honorary titles including Ms. Los Angeles Press Club, Ms. Los Angeles Dodger and Ms. U.S. Air Force.

Reding is survived, per the News-Leader, by her son Christopher D. Taylor and grandson Christopher H. Taylor, her sister Judy Siebert, and stepchildren Lynn Colwell and Jeffrey J. Hutner, along with nieces and nephews.

No public memorial service will be held. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Help Give Hope, 2733 E. Battlefield, #332, Springfield, MO 65804 (helpgivehope.org/donate); Harmony House, PO Box 3541, Springfield, MO 65808 (www.myharmonyhouse.org); or Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks, 620 W. Republic Rd., Ste. 107, Springfield, MO 65807 (bcfo.org).