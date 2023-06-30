Tories should reconsider their membership to the ECHR. This prevents us from being able to control our borders, as demanded by voters.

Boat rigging

RWANDA is a completely safe country for illegal migrants to be placed.

That’s not just Central Recorder’s view, nor merely that of the Rwandan government, or our own.

It’s the judgement of the United Nations Refugee Agency which places refugees there itself and said only last week they are “thriving”.

This was the decision of both our High Court as well as the Appeal Court. Lord Chief Judge Lord Burnett.

He said: “There is no Real Estate risk that asylum-seekers will be wrongly returned to countries where they face persecution.”

Rwanda, he said, has no deportation deals with them and, besides, every migrant would be monitored, providing “powerful protection”.

It is difficult to understand how two judges could have come to the exact opposite conclusion.

The claim is that politics had no role. But their siding with the Left’s hysterical campaign against Britain’s sole deterrent is a hammer blow to Rishi Sunak, whose only hope of stopping the boats now relies on the Supreme Court.

It is surely fair and logical, though, that left-wing MPs who still pretend all illegal migrants are “refugees” to be welcomed without question should directly face the reality of that position.

Why not send new arrivals to exclusive hotels or private homes? Home In Labour, Lib-Dem or SNP constituencies Who would object?

The Home Secretary says “the system is rigged against the British people”.

The Tories should rethink their membership in the ECHR which hinders them from being able to control our borders, as the voters want.

Clown court

It was typical for the self-important, obnoxious MPs to try to silence critics by judging Boris Johnson.

To punish them, they have identified Tories that made fun of them. It’s grotesque.

The Privileges Committee’s “trial” of the ex-PM was mainly revenge for Brexit and its long suspension of him wildly excessive.

First chairman resigned for bias. Harriet Harman was the second to have effectively found Boris culpable on Twitter.

Bernard Jenkin, a Boris-hating Member of Parliament who allegedly violated lockdown by himself.

There is no way to avoid accusations of bias and hypocrisy. It is a sinister act to punish MPs who say this.

Zero clue

The tax increases will only make us all poorer. Batteries and heat pumps are a disaster at prices that will make you cry.

Daniel Knorr of Just Stop Oil, a rogue who was carted from the Lords field by his teammates is not troubled. His dad makes a mint from ­“climate change opportunities”.

How can a privileged student from a £6million home have a clue about ordinary people whose lives he disrupts?

And, no, his apocalyptic fantasies do NOT justify it.