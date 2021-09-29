Tori Amos Finds Safety ‘Speaking With Trees’ in New Song

Tori Amos has released new song “Speaking With Trees,” the first single from her upcoming album, Ocean to Ocean. Decca will release the LP October 29th.

Amos uses the song to turn to nature in order to find strength during difficult times.

“Speaking with trees/Speaking with my grief,” She sings. “I’m almost sure that they all grieve with me… Since you left, I’ve been hiding your ashes under the tree house/Don’t be surprised, I cannot let you go/You will be safe here, safe in the tree house/They will protect you, of this I am sure.”

The album explores how people deal with pain and other issues of our time. Amos wrote Oceans to Oceans while spending time between being on the road and living in Cornwall, Florida, where she experienced a “personal crisis” spurred on by the storming of the Capitol on January 6th, according to a statement.

“We have all had moments that can knock us down,” Amos released a statement. “This record sits with you where you are, especially if you are in a place of loss. I am fascinated when someone has gone through a tragedy, and how they work through their grief. That is where the gold is. When somebody is actually at that place, thinking ‘I’m done,’ how do you reach that person? Sometimes it’s not about a pill, or a double shot of tequila. It’s about sitting in the muck together. I’m going to meet you in the muck.”

Ocean to Ocean marks Amos’ first solo LP since 2017’s Native Invader. Last year, she released a four-song holiday EP, Christmastide and she published her second book, a memoir, Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage.