Top tip: Never lose your checked luggage

A tech firm specializing on luggage loss prevention has advised that passengers of airlines should not leave their old luggage labels attached to checked baggage. It could result in a major travel catastrophe.

It is a traveler’s worst nightmare to lose your luggage, especially if you have just flown a long distance. However, there are some ways that can help. Steps to a better understanding There are steps you can take that will help to mitigate this risk.

2 Yohanna Isis from Gego’s Head of Marketing offers tips for travelers to avoid losing luggage at airports. Credit: Linkedin / yohannaisis

2 Remove old luggage tags so that you can ensure the destination of your bags is correct. Credit: Getty

Yohanna IsisHead of Marking at the tech luggage company GegoIn an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun, he said that you should make sure to check your luggage for any information about your previous trip.

The travel expert advised: “Before you check in your luggage, make sure to remove all old baggage labels or stickers that may have been attached from prior trips.”

This reduces confusion by displaying the destination on the luggage.

Yohanna also said that it is a good practice to compare the details on your luggage and your ticket.

Yohanna advised: “Be sure to check that your baggage tag and your ticket match when you retrieve your luggage from your destination.”

The tag number, color or other distinctive features should be double-checked. You can find out more about this by clicking here. “Make sure you pick up the right bag.”

Yohanna says that passengers shouldn’t assume their bags will be safe in transit.

Accidents can still happen even if airlines and other transportation companies take care to transport luggage with caution, according to an expert.

Yohanna advises travelers to select luggage that is able to handle their journey.

Experts warn: “Don’t expect your luggage to be in perfect condition during transport.”

Consider using protective luggage covers or durable bags to reduce the chance of damage.

Yohanna offers some advice on how to pack your bags, both for carry-ons and checked baggage.

Experts advise packing your valuable items such as valuable jewelry, electronic gadgets, important travel documents, medications and other valuable items into a carryon bag.

You can still carry your most important items with you if checked baggage is lost.

Yohanna listed some things you should not put in checked luggage, even though there are gadgets that can help track it, like the Gego GPS.

The expert advised: “Avoid packing valuable items like jewelry, electronic devices, and cash, as well as important documents such passports, identification cards, and travel itinerarys in checked baggage.”

Keep these items in your carry on bag to reduce the chances of theft or loss.