Top holiday destinations where wearing certain clothing can lead to you being kicked out of restaurants

HOLIDAYMAKERS were warned not to wear certain clothing items in restaurants of a popular tourist destination.

In one European country the majority of establishments do not allow excessively casual attire.

Some restaurants will not allow you to wear jeans or trainers

Traveling is a great way to experience the culture and cuisines of other countries. However, it’s important that you learn about the rules of social behavior before your trip.

Why? Lonely Planet We have explained the dos and don’ts when eating out in France.

Some people claim that jeans and trainers are not appropriate for wearing in restaurants.

The rules for swimwear are also strict in the public pool and on beaches. Men must wear trunks or tight shorts instead of swimming shorts.

They said: “France is a stylish place, but so long as you’re wearing smart, casual clothes in mid-range restaurants and up (no jeans or sneakers), you should be fine.

Swimwear should only be worn at the pool or beach. Men are required to wear Speedo style trunks at public swimming pools.

In France, there are also some etiquette guidelines that you should follow when dining.

The chef may not be happy if you ask him to change your order.

They continued: “Tipping isn’t part of French culture – the service charge is included, though diners usually leave a few extra euros. Asking a waiter’s advice on the menu is appreciated. Requesting swap-out ingredients or items in the kitchen’s meticulously crafted dishes, however, is not.”

In France, wearing certain clothing can also get you in trouble.

In Barcelona, people can only wear bikinis on the beach, and holidaymakers caught wearing one in the town centre could face a fine of up to £260.

Similarly, bikinis are limited to the beaches in Majorca, with fines of up to £500 for those caught flouting the rules.

Elsewhere, the mayor of Sorrento in Italy said that wearing swimwear in public, as well as being topless, was part of ‘widespread indecorous behaviour’.

Anyone caught flouting their rules could be fined as much as £425.

