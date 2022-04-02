Top Gun: Maverick’s Director On What It Meant Getting Val Kilmer Back In The Sequel Alongside Tom Cruise

Fans of the original Top GunFor decades, fans have been waiting for a sequel. However, it has taken longer than expected due numerous delays. Maverick is the Top Gun It’s almost here and the film will see the return of not only Tom Cruise’s title character, but others from the original film, including Val Kilmer’s Iceman. The sequel’s director is excited about reuniting Maverick with Iceman and says that shooting the scene was one his favorite parts of filmmaking.

We’ve known from early on that Val Kilmer’s character from the original Top Gun You would make a return in the new movie, but beyond the fact that it was happening, we didn’t know much of anything. Total Film interviewed Joe Kosinski about the new movie. GamesRadar ) about the return and while he doesn’t give away much context to the scene that was shot, he does confirm that there is at least one scene with Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer together and he says shooting that was a special moment. Kosinski says…

That was a huge, huge get — having Val come back to play Iceman. It was truly a special moment to have the opportunity to work alongside an actor of such caliber. To see the chemistry and camaraderie between Tom and Val, and to see those two characters reunite in the film was incredible.

We learned a few details about Iceman’s return along with the release of The final trailer Maverick is the Top Gun . We see a photo of the man, and learn that he’s become a colonel, and Iceman is the one who has requested that Tom Cruise Maverick be brought in to teach at the Top Gun school. The good news is that the reference doesn’t end there. There is a scene between these two characters. When it will happen or how it all fits in the story we don’t know, but that’s perhaps less important.

It was unlikely that Iceman and Maverick would be seen together again, but it was a possibility. Top GunFans wanted to see it, and they got it. Tom Cruise wanted to go with him. It was not an easy task, so there were many questions. Val Kilmer has been dealing throat cancer This has resulted in his acting jobs being less frequent over the years. The possibility that he just wouldn’t be able to return was certainly out there. He was able to make the situation work.