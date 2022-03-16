Top Final Four Picks NCAA Women’s Tournament

Get the Insider App A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

It is time for you to fill in your March Madness brackets.

We looked at all of the ESPN brackets to find the most popular Final Four picks.

Twelve schools were selected to reach the Final Four by at minimum 5% of the brackets.

March Madness is back and it’s time to fill in your brackets.

Read More: Download the printable 2022 NCAA women’s tournament bracket

We took a look at the brackets that were filled in. ESPN’s Women’s Tournament ChallengeTo see which teams are most popular to reach the Final Four, click here. The highest seeds are always most popular but the percentages can give insight into which teams fans believe are most likely to be upset.

These are the teams from each region that were selected to reach the Final Four within at least 5%.

Greensboro

1 South Carolina — 62.4%

2 Iowa — 16.8%

Spokane

1 Stanford — 59.3%

2 Texas — 14.2%

3 LSU — 8.2%

Wichita

1 Louisville — 42.7%

2 Baylor — 26.0%

3 Michigan — 9.6%

4 Tennessee — 5.9%

Bridgeport