From terrifying thrillers to romantic fantasies, Netflix is gearing up to shower a bag full of movies and series this August. The month of July was an absolute treat for the Netflix fans and the streaming king will bring a more jam-packed slate in August. There are tons of the latest Netflix original shows lined up for August and the fans just can’t wait to watch their favorite shows. So, here we have presented the top 5 most-awaited Netflix releases for August 2021 –

#1 Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord

With the wrap-up of the third season of “How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) Season 3, the hype for Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord is touching new heights. The fans are eager to watch Netflix’s latest docu-series which unveils the story of Maximilian, a teenager who stepped into the world of drugs and built an empire out of it. The government caught him red-handed and now it’s time to know his story in Shiny Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord. The new documentary series is set for an official release on August 3, 2021.

Paris Hilton is ready to make a bombastic comeback on Netflix with her sizzling hot show, “Cooking With Paris.” Somewhat similar to Selena Gomez’s popular show Selena + Chef, “Cooking With Paris” will also revolve around Paris Hilton, an unprofessional celebrity cook, who will partner with some popular stars like Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Lele Pons and more, to deliver some out-of-the-box recipes. The much-awaited Netflix show, “Cooking With Paris” will air on August 4, 2021.

#3 VIVO

Netflix will drop its most-anticipated musical comedy animation series, “Vivo” on August 6, 2021. Directed by Kirk DeMicco and coming under Sony Pictures Animation, the show will follow Vivo, a kinkajou. Vivo and Andres form the perfect duo who plays incredible music in Havana square. As the story proceeds, we will witness the breathtaking journey of Vivo to Miami, with a job to deliver a song to his owner’s lost love. The storyline and quality animation of the trailer has impressed the audience and they are eagerly waiting for its official premiere.

#4 Beckett

“Beckett” is Netflix’s upcoming drama-thriller featuring John David Washington, Vicky Krieps, Boyd Holbrook, and Alicia Vikander. The movie is scheduled for a worldwide premiere at the Locarno Film Festival on August 4. While it will make its official debut on Netflix on August 13, 2021. The story follows an American tourist, who moves to Greece, Beckett to spend a quality vacation. However, destiny has other plans. He steps into a deadly web of conspiracy and turns out to be the target of a manhunt. With the U.S. embassy in Athens closing off its doors, he becomes more vulnerable to dangerous activities.

Netflix will make the month of August remarkable for movie lovers. With a wide array of new blockbuster movies, the streaming king is ready to deliver an edge of entertainment. “Sweet Girl” is one of the much-awaited action-thrillers coming from Netflix’s bucket. Featuring the fan-favorite action star, Jason Momoa, the film is set for an official release on August 20, 2021. “Sweet Girl” follows the tragic events that separate a loving husband from his wife. It sketches the ultimate struggle of a family man to protect his daughter from devastating incidents.

So, grab a bucket of popcorn to enjoy all the top five binge-worthy movies and series on Netflix this August. Stay tuned for more exciting news and updates daily.