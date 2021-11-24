Top 10 Lists

Netflix revealed a wealth of data about its most watched movies and series, which shed new light on how popular they are. What’s more, the streamer committed to doing so on a weekly basis. The weekly data will reflect total hours viewed, rather than the company’s previous metric of at least two minutes of watch time counting as a “household view.”

Deadline has compiled running lists of Netflix’s most watched movies and shows based on household views, up to the Nov. 2021 metrics being changed. They are available here.

Given the streamer’s switch to total hours viewed as its core metric, we’ve created new tallies of its most-watched movies and series on Netflix. These lists are listed below. They blend English and non-English content into one comprehensive list for movies and TV. For context, release dates are listed.

MOST VIEWED TV

1.) Squid Game Season 1, released 9/17/2021 – 1.6B

2.) Bridgerton: Season 1, released 12/25/2020 – 625M

3.) Money Heist: Part 4, released 4/2/2020 – 619M

4.) Stranger Things 3, released 7/4/2019 – 582M

5.) The Witcher: Season 1, released 12/20/2019 – 541M

6.) 13 Reasons Why Season 2, released 5/18/2018 – 496M

7.) 13 Reasons Why Season 1, released 3/31/2017 – 476M

8.) Maid: Limited Series, released 10/1/2021 – 469M

9.) You are: Season 3, released 10/15/2021 – 468M

10.) Season 2, released 12/26/2019 – 457M

MOST-WATCHED FILMS

1.) Bird Box, released 12/14/2018 – 282M

2.) Red Notice, released 11/12/2021 – 277.9M

3.) Extracting, released 4/24/2020 – 231M

4.) The IrishmanReleased 11/27/2019 215M

5.) The Kissing Booth 2, released 7/24/2020 – 209M

6.) 6 Underground, released 12/10/2019 – 205M

7.) Spenser Confidential, released 3/6/2020 – 197M

8.) Enola Holmes, released 9/23/2020 – 190M

9.) Army of the Dead, released 5/21/2021 – 187M

10.) The Old Guard, released 7/10/2020 – 186M

