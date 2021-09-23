Top 10 football hair transplants from Wayne Rooney and Xherdan Shaqiri to Jurgen Klopp

Losing your hair is a pain for every man but luckily for footballers, they have enough disposable income to spend on a hair transplant.

Footballers often consider their hair part of their ‘brand’. Hair is an important part of many people’s lives.

And some footballers have spent upwards of £30,000 trying to regain their luscious locks.

Wayne Rooney and David Silva are two examples of celebrities who have had their hairstyles altered to varying degrees.

So Central Recorder Sport looks at ten footballers who have gone under the knife for a hair transplant.

Wayne Rooney







(Image: GETTY)



Wayne Rooney has never shied away from the fact he’s had a hair transplant.

He tweeted: “Just to confirm to all my followers I have had a hair transplant. I was going bald at 25 why not. I’m delighted with the result.”

However, Rooney had to have the procedure topped up two years later, and when he appeared to be balding again after his return to Everton, experts were worried he might have run out of donor hairs.

Rooney is believed to have spent around £30,000 on the cosmetic procedure.

Are there any other names we have missed? Let us know in the comments section

David Silva









Manchester City’s Spanish maestro shocked City fans when he reported for the 2018/19 pre-season sporting a shaved head.

City fans have spent the better part of the past decade watching Silva’s floppy hair show his versatility at the Etihad.

City fans noticed a thicker appearance to Silva’s barnet after his hair started to grow back.

Silva has not confirmed that he had undergone a hair transplant.

Wesley Sneijder







(Image: GETTY)







Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Get the Central Recorder email newsletter and stay up to date with all the latest football news. Get the latest transfer news and agenda-setting stories in your email inbox. How do I sign up? It’s easy and takes just seconds. Just type your email address in the box at top of the article and click’subscribe. That’s all. Every morning, you’ll get an email with the latest news stories. Click this link to learn more about our email newsletter.

From the time Wesley Sneijder was playing at Brazil in 2010, to his four-year stint at Galatasaray, Wesley Sneijder always had a buzzcut.

Sneijder had visible receding hairline at the 2014 World Cup.

Sneider’s hairline changed overnight after he returned to duty for the Turkish side. This led to suspicions that he was under the knife.

Although his hair has remained close-cropped, Sneider’s fans claim that his hairline is more prominent and thicker.

Andros Townsend







(Image: GETTY)



Alongside Rooney, Andros Townsend is one of the most famous footballing examples.

Townsend was seated on the Tottenham bench in 2015. His hairline was visually going backwards. But fast forward to 2015 and his hairline miraculously recovered.

“LeBron might wanna holla at Andros Townsend’s plug because this is an unreal hairline Remontada,” One Twitter fan made a joke about it.

Although he has not confirmed the fact, many of his fans believe that he did it.

Antonio Conte









The former Chelsea boss has had not one, but three hair transplants.

Antonio Conte’s playing career was ending, as was Conte’s hair.

After retiring from playing, Conte had to undergo two unsuccessful transplants in Italy.

Conte finally achieved the results that he hoped for when he traveled to Canada to undergo the final procedure.

Jurgen Klopp









Liverpool’s boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed he had undergone a hair transplant in his native Germany in 2012.

Klopp’s current barnet is difficult to imagine, but he did appear before reporters with his short hair.

“Have I cut it? You can see it,” Klopp joked back when quizzed about it.

However, the German later confirmed he had a hair transplant: “Yes, it’s true. I underwent a hair transplant, and I think the results are really cool, don’t you?”

Xherdan Shaqiri







(Image: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)



In September 2019, Jurgen Klopp declared that Shaqiri would be out of action for an undisclosed period with a ‘calf injury’.

Two months later, the Swiss international was back on the field with a new hairline.

Chris Williams, a journalist, claims that Shaqiri underwent a hair transplant at that time.

Rumours suggest that he was unable as a player to control the ball during training.

Leigh Griffiths







(Image: GETTY)



Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths recently shared a snap on his Instagram page with the caption “Transformation Thursday” alluding to his hairline.

“I’m reaping the rewards — on the pitch I’ve scored a lot more headers than I used to,” he said after the surgery.

“And the biggest benefit is walking about the streets feeling confident about yourself.

“Getting a hair transplant seemed the only thing to get my confidence back.”

Ashley Barnes







(Image: Getty Images)



Burnley forward Ashley Barnes decided to get the procedure in 2017 after he grew sick of digs from teammates and seeing his ‘hair island’ on Match of the Day.

“You see a little island and you think, ‘Woah, I didn’t think I was that bad,” He said.

“I thought something needs to be done.”

David Beckham







(Image: INSTAGRAM/DAVID BECKHAM)



When Central Recorder quizzed David Beckham’s spokesman if Golden Balls had undergone the procedure they replied: “[It] was a matter of privacy whether it’s false or true.”

Beckham’s hair has been the subject of numerous headlines throughout the years.

There was the longhair, the buzzcut, the slick-back, and who could forget the cornrows.

But as Beckham’s hair began to recede, it suddenly reappeared, sparking rumours he had gone under the knife.