Top 10 football hair transplants from Wayne Rooney and Xherdan Shaqiri to Jurgen Klopp
By Brandon Pitt
In
Losing your hair is a pain for every man but luckily for footballers, they have enough disposable income to spend on a hair transplant.

Footballers often consider their hair part of their ‘brand’. Hair is an important part of many people’s lives.

And some footballers have spent upwards of £30,000 trying to regain their luscious locks.

Wayne Rooney and David Silva are two examples of celebrities who have had their hairstyles altered to varying degrees.

So Central Recorder Sport looks at ten footballers who have gone under the knife for a hair transplant.

Wayne Rooney



Rooney underwent a hair transplant in 2011
Rooney underwent a hair transplant in 2011

Wayne Rooney has never shied away from the fact he’s had a hair transplant.

He tweeted: “Just to confirm to all my followers I have had a hair transplant. I was going bald at 25 why not. I’m delighted with the result.”

However, Rooney had to have the procedure topped up two years later, and when he appeared to be balding again after his return to Everton, experts were worried he might have run out of donor hairs.

Rooney is believed to have spent around £30,000 on the cosmetic procedure.

Are there any other names we have missed? Let us know in the comments section

David Silva



Sergio Aguero of Manchester City celebrates with teamate David Silva after scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on August 19, 2018 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
After buzzing his head, David Silva’s hair returning thicker

Manchester City’s Spanish maestro shocked City fans when he reported for the 2018/19 pre-season sporting a shaved head.

City fans have spent the better part of the past decade watching Silva’s floppy hair show his versatility at the Etihad.

City fans noticed a thicker appearance to Silva’s barnet after his hair started to grow back.

Silva has not confirmed that he had undergone a hair transplant.

Wesley Sneijder



Sneijder underwent the procedure upon retuning from the 2014 World Cup
Sneijder underwent the procedure upon retuning from the 2014 World Cup



From the time Wesley Sneijder was playing at Brazil in 2010, to his four-year stint at Galatasaray, Wesley Sneijder always had a buzzcut.

Sneijder had visible receding hairline at the 2014 World Cup.

Sneider’s hairline changed overnight after he returned to duty for the Turkish side. This led to suspicions that he was under the knife.

Although his hair has remained close-cropped, Sneider’s fans claim that his hairline is more prominent and thicker.

Andros Townsend



Andros Townsend has one of the best hair transplants in football
Andros Townsend has one of the best hair transplants in football

Alongside Rooney, Andros Townsend is one of the most famous footballing examples.

Townsend was seated on the Tottenham bench in 2015. His hairline was visually going backwards. But fast forward to 2015 and his hairline miraculously recovered.

“LeBron might wanna holla at Andros Townsend’s plug because this is an unreal hairline Remontada,” One Twitter fan made a joke about it.

Although he has not confirmed the fact, many of his fans believe that he did it.

Antonio Conte



UEFA Champions League - Semi Finals- 1st Leg - Manchester United v Juventus: Juve captain Antonio Conte
Conte has had three separate hair transplants

The former Chelsea boss has had not one, but three hair transplants.

Antonio Conte’s playing career was ending, as was Conte’s hair.

After retiring from playing, Conte had to undergo two unsuccessful transplants in Italy.

Conte finally achieved the results that he hoped for when he traveled to Canada to undergo the final procedure.

Jurgen Klopp



32. Spieltag, Saison 2011/2012 - Fussball 1. Bundesliga : Saison 2011/2012 32. Spieltag Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Moenchengladbach Jubel nach dem SIEG zur Deutschen Meisterschaft Trainer Juergen Klopp (li.) mit Jakub KUBA Blaszczykowski (Borussia Dortmund)
Klopp went under the knife while at Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool’s boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed he had undergone a hair transplant in his native Germany in 2012.

Klopp’s current barnet is difficult to imagine, but he did appear before reporters with his short hair.

“Have I cut it? You can see it,” Klopp joked back when quizzed about it.

However, the German later confirmed he had a hair transplant: “Yes, it’s true. I underwent a hair transplant, and I think the results are really cool, don’t you?”

Xherdan Shaqiri



Xherdan Shaqiri returned to training with a new hairline
Xherdan Shaqiri returned to training with a new hairline

In September 2019, Jurgen Klopp declared that Shaqiri would be out of action for an undisclosed period with a ‘calf injury’.

Two months later, the Swiss international was back on the field with a new hairline.

Chris Williams, a journalist, claims that Shaqiri underwent a hair transplant at that time.

Rumours suggest that he was unable as a player to control the ball during training.

Leigh Griffiths



Leigh Griffiths has credited his hair transplant for giving him his confidence back
Leigh Griffiths has credited his hair transplant for giving him his confidence back

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths recently shared a snap on his Instagram page with the caption “Transformation Thursday” alluding to his hairline.

“I’m reaping the rewards — on the pitch I’ve scored a lot more headers than I used to,” he said after the surgery.

“And the biggest benefit is walking about the streets feeling confident about yourself.

“Getting a hair transplant seemed the only thing to get my confidence back.”

Ashley Barnes



Ashley Barnes of Burnley looks dejected after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on October 26, 2020 in Burnley, England.
Ashley Barnes got sick of seeing his ‘hair island on Match of the Day

Burnley forward Ashley Barnes decided to get the procedure in 2017 after he grew sick of digs from teammates and seeing his ‘hair island’ on Match of the Day.

“You see a little island and you think, ‘Woah, I didn’t think I was that bad,” He said.

“I thought something needs to be done.”

David Beckham



David Beckham shows off hair in Instagram post
Despite his hairline starting to recede, it recently reappeared

When Central Recorder quizzed David Beckham’s spokesman if Golden Balls had undergone the procedure they replied: “[It] was a matter of privacy whether it’s false or true.”

Beckham’s hair has been the subject of numerous headlines throughout the years.

There was the longhair, the buzzcut, the slick-back, and who could forget the cornrows.

But as Beckham’s hair began to recede, it suddenly reappeared, sparking rumours he had gone under the knife.

