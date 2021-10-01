Tony Cavalero Set To Recur On ABC Comedy Series

The Righteous Gemstones‘ Tony Cavalero is joining ABC’s The ConnersAs a regular role.

Cavalero will play Aldo, Harris’ (Emma Kenney) older boyfriend, in a multi-episode arc. Aldo is a veteran tattooist at the shop where her work and a father to two young boys, aged 10-12.

Cavalero will be first to appear in “The Wedding of Dan and Louise” episode airing October 13.

The Conners is a follow-up to the iconic comedy series Roseanne, which picks up with members of the iconic TV family of the same name, following matriarch Roseanne’s (Roseanne Barr) sudden death.

Although they live in Lanford, the family still faces daily challenges, including dealing with dating, parenthood, financial pressures, and aging as working-class Americans. Through it all—the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns—with love, humor and perseverance, the family prevails.

Werner Entertainment’s series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner and Laurie Metcalf plays Jackie Harris. Michael Fishman is D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney is Harris Conner-Healy; Ames McNamara is Mark Conner–Healy; Jayden Rey plays Mary Conner; and Jay R. Ferguson portrays Ben.

Tom Werner, Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan produce, as well as Bruce Rasmussen, Bruce Rasmussen, Tony Hernandez, and Bruce Rasmussen.

Cavalero is reunited with Goodman in the role.The Righteous Gemstones is entering its second season.Ozzy Osborne is another credit. The Dirt a recurring role on Miracle Workers and Hulu’s original film The Binge You can also find other information. Gersh and Nicole Garcia Management rep Cavalero.

The Conners ABC broadcasts Wednesday evenings at 9 p.m.