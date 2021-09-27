Tony Awards Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Raise the curtain and light the lights because the Tony Awards are back!

The event is taking place at New York’s Winter Garden Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 26, and is being divided into two acts.

For the first act, host Audra McDonald—who has six Tonys of her own—will preside over the awards ceremony for most of the nominees from the 2019-2020 Broadway season.

Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Broadway going dark for more than a year. (Show reopenings just started in September). Tony winner and Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr. will then host a special titled The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back. The spectacular is a live concert featuring performances from Broadway’s biggest stars and the casts of the Best Musical nominees, including Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

The spectacular will also reveal the winners of the top three categories: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical.