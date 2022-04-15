’Tonight Show’ Staffers Allegedly Terrified Of Jimmy Fallon After Bullying Concerns, Unverified Report Says

Is Jimmy Fallon widely disliked off the set? One rumor says the Tonight Show has turned into a toxic workplace thanks to Fallon’s apparent love for bullying. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Staff Faults Fallon For Backing Bullies’

Per the National Enquirer, Fallon is apparently a heartless boss who runs a toxic workplace. While Fallon isn’t himself a bully, an insider explains, his longtime showrunner Jamie Granet-Bederman has been criticized by employees for her own toxic behavior. The source says, “At best he did nothing, and at worst he encouraged it.”

While Fallon painted Granet-Bederman’s recent exit as nothing more than her pursuing new adventures, sources claim she was fired as a result of complaints from employees of the show. One source says, “She’s a monster, worse than Ellen DeGeneres! What she put the staff through on a daily basis was wrong. She destroyed careers and even souls.” The snitch even says that some folks have quit show business entirely because of Granet-Bederman.

This scandal certainly butts up against Fallon’s nice-guy image. An insider concludes the Fever Pitch star “is not a good man” at all. “To allow a bully to create such a toxic environment is wrong. Too many people know the truth about him. Karma is coming.”

What’s Going On With Jimmy Fallon?

This story makes Jamie Granet-Bederman sound like Game of Thrones‘ Night King, crushing souls and careers in her wake. This story is hogwash because if Granet-Bederman had been sacked over complaints, then she’d be out of a job completely. She’s still working with NBC and Fallon. Just because she’s stepping down from the grind of The Tonight Show doesn’t mean she’s going anywhere.

When the news broke of her exit, she told Deadline: “As lucky as I’ve been to have had this experience, I’m even luckier to now explore new horizons with Jimmy.” These are not the words of someone who NBC fired over employee complaints.

Not that this means much or that there aren’t legitimate complaints amongst the staff, but the Tonight Show has a 4.0 rating on Glassdoor, an anonymous job-rating site for current and former employees. Fallon has his fair share of critics, but only a precious few are from inside NBC. Gossip Cop couldn’t find any evidence that Granet-Bederman is a pariah on the levels of Ellen DeGeneres, so this whole story is pretty unbelievable.

Other Toxic Workplaces

The Enquirer seems to have it out for the talk-show host. It recently claimed Fallon was personally under investigation for bullying and frat-boy behavior. Bizarrely, this February story goes completely unmentioned in the new piece because it doesn’t fit neatly into the narrative surrounding Granet-Bederman.

Before that, the tabloid insulted Fallon’s weight. It announced he was getting fat because his ratings were low. His ratings are fine, and his appearance did not change. Toxic workplace stories are starting to pile up thanks to DeGeneres. This brand new trope is part of her legacy, but Fallon’s reputation is still okay.

