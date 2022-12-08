Toni Collette has two children Sage and Arlo together with David Galafassi

Toni Collette is a Primetime Emmy Award winner for Australia. She has made it clear that she is leaving Dave Galafassi, her husband of over twenty years. Toni Collette has two children with Dave Galafassi, which she shared with him for over 20 years.

Toni shared the information via her Instagram. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing.”

“We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other,” Elle added.

Toni and David share two beautiful children together – a four-year-old daughter Sage Florence Galafassi and an 11-year-old son named Arlo Robert Galafassi.

Toni lives a quiet existence away from public scrutiny. However, Toni previously spoke out about her family in interviews. She talked candidly about the bond between them and about how she balances work and life.

Gushing told The Sixth Sense about her journey as a mother, Time: “I’ve never had a plan and I still don’t. I’m talking around the idea of directing, and just happy being a mom and spending time with my kids. We’re planning a road trip this summer. I haven’t really been to the South of your country, so I’m excited to meet some people, listen to some music, eat some food, and swim in some rivers.”

Another interview was conducted with PeopleThe 50-year old actress was asked if Sixth Sense had been seen by her children. She responded: “There’s no way in the world my kids have seen The Sixth Sense. It would scare the s–t out of them,”

When asked about her horror/thriller movies, she stated: “There are very few films my kids can watch that I’ve done!”

What is the secret to Toni Collette’s marriage to David Galafassi

Toni and her husband David met in a rom-com movie-esque manner back in 2002 at an album launch for Galafassi’s band, Gelbison.

They have a five-year age gap. The two became close through their mutual love of music.

As their charming lifestyle dictated, the couple’s sunset wedding was held away from the eye of the public on Berry, two hours north of Sydney. Buddhist monks assisted the ceremony.

Collette, then 30, was at that time a widow. Gushed: “Forget Cloud Nine; I am on Cloud 59 and it’s very high, It’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

Toni’s latest projects

Toni Collette is the Queen of Terrors and was a part two important projects in 2022.

She acted in the Netflix thriller series Pieces of Her back in March and later portrayed the role of Kathleen Peterson in the HBO Max limited series, The Staircase.

